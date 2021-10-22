TRAVERSE CITY — Halloween — the holiday of costumes, candy, and creepiness — has been a favorite celebration of mine since the early ‘90s, when I was old enough to understand what was going on.
Trick-or-treating, costume parades in school, and watching “Hocus Pocus” were things to live for every October.
Admittedly, Halloween seems like a day for youth. However, adults, like me, love the spooky season, even if we can’t go door-to-door asking for mini candy bars anymore.
Instead, there are other Halloween-based activities throughout the Grand Traverse region meant for the older demographics during October.
So, to paraphrase the Crypt Keeper, are you ready to learn more, older boils and ghouls?
Thriller Night at Jacob’s Farm, on Oct. 30, is the night that scary creatures get released into the elaborate corn maze to chase the brave, flashlight-bearing souls who dare enter. This year marks the third annual Thriller Night, and according to Brett Hood, farm and maze manager at Jacob’s Farm, this activity attracts people of all ages.
“There’s nothing gory about Thriller Night, just startling,” said Hood. “Last year, we had 400 attendees, and many were large groups of adults.”
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in advance or day-of.
Then there’s Screams in the Dark, which boasts multiple haunted attractions at one location — the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds. Having been around for a decade, Screams in the Dark is a local favorite and one of the largest haunted events in northern Michigan.
Kelsey Lauer, registered nurse at Munson Medical Center, goes to Screams in the Dark almost every year with her fiancé for some holiday scares.
“I think it gets better every time!” said Lauer.
Creator and owner Joe Ritchie’s spooky set-up includes Dreadmoore Manor, Swamp of Suffering, Pandemonium, and the Haunted Wagon Ride and Trail.
“Each year, we add new things to the haunt; it’s what keeps our fans coming back,” said Ritchie. “This year, we stepped up a lot of detail and expanded a few areas, like our Swamp of Suffering, which has been getting a lot of comments so far.”
For just the Haunted Wagon Ride and Trail, it’s $7 per person, and for entrance to all attractions, it’s $17 per person, ages 12 and up, and $12 per person, ages 11 and under. All tickets are purchased on-site.
If you’re seeking activities that require more walking than fleeing out of terror, then perhaps the 13th Annual Zombie Run, where you can walk, creep, or crawl, is more your speed. Hosted by Right Brain Brewery, the event takes place on Oct. 30, with all proceeds supporting TART Trails. Race medals and costume prizes will be awarded, and refreshments and music will round out the event, which has become a Traverse City Halloween tradition.
Megan Kelto, Crooked Tree Arts Center vice president, said she hasn’t participated in the Zombie Run in years, but the route goes right by her house in the Central Neighborhood.
“My kids and I have a tradition of setting up a table in the front room and eating breakfast while we watch the zombies. We also make a playlist of zombie music and play it out the window.”
Pre-registration is $25 for those 17 and under and $30 for adults 18 and up. After Oct. 28, adult registration increases to $35 per person.
You can also participate in the nightly Ghost Hunting Experience, where ghost hunters train you on the latest gadgets and allow you to lead a two-hour hunt through the woods at the Ghost Farm of Kingsley. If you’re brave enough, the Ghost Farm also offers a walk through the Camp Terra Haunted Trail every Friday and Saturday this month. But be warned – this activity isn’t for the faint of heart.
Another tour is the Asylum Flashlight Tour at the Village Commons, where you can experience a night at the former Northern Michigan Asylum. Flashlight exploration of an old cottage, historic stories shared by your guide, plus a walk through the 1885 steam tunnels – what’s not to love? This tour is limited to those ages 18 and up, for $35 per person.
And finally, consider attending the Halloween L.A.B. Party on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Grand Traverse Event Center. Enjoy live musical performances, drinks, and a costume contest, from 6 — 11 p.m. while supporting local artists in a spooky club setting. This event is also for ages 18 and up with a $20 cover charge at the door.
So, even though adult trick-or-treating isn’t an option, there are still many ways to get into the Halloween spirit. Haunted mazes and camps, spooky runs, walks, and tours, and even a club costume party await during the remaining days of October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.