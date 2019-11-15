TRAVERSE CITY — A local band is making music and they’re more than happy to share what they’ve created.
A new album by Medicinal Groove — a four-member, Traverse City band — is set to drop Nov. 30. Four singles and accompanying music videos already are out.
The nine-track album, “Fresh Take,” reflects the band’s musical style of “funk for your health,” guitarist and singer Matt McCalpin said.
“We like to think it’s motivational music for people who need it, who like that type of positive outlook,” he said.
It’s music to listen to when you need motivation or the day isn’t going well — but also when you’re happy and having a great day, bass player Jordan Moeggenberg said.
Medicinal Groove formed in 2011 with McCalpin, guitar and vocals; Jimmy Olson, keyboard and vocals; Chris Burgess, drums; and Moeggenberg, bass.
The group produced two albums — “Minuscule Fuzz,” 2011, and “Soul Fishin’,” 2012 — before Olson moved to Nashville, Tenn. in at the end of 2012.
The band then rearranged and expanded, adding various keyboard players, percussionists, background singers and horn players in a revolving line-up, McCalpin said. Medicinal Groove’s third and fourth albums — “Modern Daze,” 2013, and “Live At Studio Anatomy,” 2014 — reflect that time period, he said.
After that, life took the members of Medicinal Groove to different places — McCalpin also ended up in Nashville, Tenn. — but it didn’t break the bonds the four men had formed.
“Through all the distance and all the stuff, we said, ‘We’re not done. We’ll see you later, but it’s not over,’” Burgess said.
By 2017, the original four all were back in the area, McCalpin said. They immediately got the band back together and started writing music, he said.
“The four of us are best friends,” Moeggenberg said. “Coming back together, it was awesome.”
All four said that each of them has grown as individuals and as musicians.
Ten years ago, they wanted to be “this or that,” but now they’re able to own where they are and narrow down a musical style, Burgess said.
The first two albums were very raw and most of the songs written while they were crammed in a 10-by-10 foot room in a warehouse near Williamsburg, Olson said. It’s cool to be able to come back now and create new material with a fresh perspective, he said.
“This is definitely a 100 percent passion project,” McCalpin said. “It’s always just fun to be able to make your own art and your own music and that’s definitely what this is for all of us.”
“Fresh Take” comes out on Nov. 30. CDs will be available for sale on their website and at live shows. The album also will be available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.
