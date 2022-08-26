TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City’s Beth Shalom congregation invites the community to experience the funny side of Jewish life.
Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg presents “From Biblical Sarah to Seinfeld: 4,000 years of Jewish Humor” on Aug. 27 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation host site. The 75-minute comedy show features more than 100 stories depicting Jewish life through the ages.
“As a rabbi, my primary responsibility is to teach,” Sleutelberg said. “I have found there is no better way to teach the history of the Jews than through humor.”
Beth Shalom temple in downtown Traverse City has its own place in history as Michigan’s oldest synagogue in continuous use. The Michigan Registered Historical temple dates to 1885 and is today home to a 70-household congregation.
Congregation roots trace back to the period when Jewish settlers were drawn to the area by its robust lumbering, agriculture industries and opportunities for merchants. Ideals embraced by the modern congregation are love, compassion, peace, which includes community action, social justice, inclusiveness and wholeness.
Sleutelberg’s stand-up comedy show provides a window into the lives and enduring legacy of the Jewish people’s resilience.
“In the midst of their horrific history, Jews came up with ways to protect themselves,” he said. “If we could tell the jokes better and faster, it stung less.”
The rabbi credits his parents for passing on to him an appreciation for humor, despite traumatic experiences. Sleutelberg’s mother as a young child was hidden in a Dutch farmhouse attic for two years to escape Nazi persecution during World War II. During the period, his father’s parents narrowly escaped their Dutch homeland to come to America.
Sleutelberg first served Beth Shalom in 1982 as a student rabbi. He later went on to serve Congregation Shir Tikvah located in Troy until retiring in 2016. Sleutelberg bookends his career by serving the Traverse City congregation part-time.
“He’s a really engaging, warm-hearted individual,” said Beth Shalom board vice president Michael London. “He tries his utmost to make people at ease, communicating to Jews and non-Jews the rich tradition of Judaism.”
Saturday’s benefit show and silent auction revives the congregation’s annual fundraising tradition sidelined by the pandemic.
“Our main expenses are the rabbi and security during events,” said program coordinator Terry Tarnow. “Unfortunately, the way things are we feel it’s necessary to have security.”
Senator Gary Peters earlier this week announced a new round of funding from the Department of Homeland Security Nonprofit Security Grant Program. Michigan will receive $8.4 million to help nonprofits and faith-based organizations protect against rising threats.
London said the board is looking into this funding option.
“Anything we can do to defray our costs would be wonderful,” he said. “We want to maintain as a viable entity in west Michigan.”
London added that the congregation looks forward to Comedy Night bringing people together in the spirit of community.
“You don’t have to be Jewish to understand and enjoy it,” he said. “It’s about human nature.”
Go to admin@beth-shalom-tc.org to learn more.
