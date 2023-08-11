TRAVERSE CITY — This summer for the first time, the Downtown Traverse City Association will host free public movie screenings in Rotary Square, at the corner of Union and State streets.
The Disney animated movie “Moana” will play on Aug. 15 and “Top Gun: Maverick” is staged for Aug. 22.
The movies both start at 9:15 p.m. and will be shown on a large, 16-foot-by-8-foot, digital screen provided by local company Britten Banners.
The movies were selected by popular demand, as determined through polls conducted via social media asking for a kids movie and one for adults.
Popcorn, beverages and sweets will be available for purchase and local merchants Playa Bowls and Water’s Edge Sweet Tooth will be on-site providing additional concessions.
“We’re hoping to have more interest for merchants to go mobile like this in the future but it is tough to find the staff and structures to set up offsite from their storefronts,” said Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s Molly Norville. “Both Playa Bowls and Water’s Edge Sweet Tooth have the ability to set up off-site as they have done it before.”
Norville said the screenings were prompted by the loss of similar events previously hosted by the Traverse City Film Festival.
“We are hoping these become annual events at Rotary Square,” she said.
The square, made possible by a $1 million grant in 2020 from Rotary Charities to the DDA to commemorate the Rotary Club of Traverse City’s centennial anniversary, is meant to host a variety of social and cultural events year-round. It’s official ribbon-cutting was in June.
In the last 150 years, this area has been home to a lumberyard, a wagon works factory, gas stations, an early version of a farmers’ market, and numerous commercial enterprises, according to previous reporting. And long before white settlement, local Anishinaabek regularly came to West Bay to pick berries and fish. It is highly likely that tribal members moved along the banks of the Boardman River, near Rotary Square.
The first known building on that corner was the State Street School, which was moved there in 1877.
The school was originally built in 1869 facing Park Street, at a time when it still ran south of State Street all the way to the bank of the Boardman River. The school sat at approximately the location of today’s Park Place Hotel annex.
It was an addition to the 1856 “White School,” named for its paint job, which was the first building built as a school within the city limits.
In the 1880s a string of four more buildings were constructed facing Union Street to the south of the State Street School. The various businesses housed in these buildings reflected Traverse City’s continuing development as a commercial hub.
Those businesses included several restaurants, grocers, a dress shop, a barber, a tailor, a crockery and furniture store, a bicycle shop, a sewing machine shop, a pawnbroker, and, eventually, the gas stations that sat catty-corner from Rennie’s and Kinney’s.
The gas station on that southeast corner belonged to Jess Letherby in the late 1930s, and by the 1960s was owned by Curley Crandall. By 1998 the building had been remodeled to house NPI Wireless and Noverr Publishing, then Northwestern Bank, and most recently, Chemical Bank.
