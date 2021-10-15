FRANKFORT — The nonprofit Friends of the Garden Theater unveils a $2.1 million renovation when it presents the 13th annual Frankfort Film Festival Oct. 21 – 24.
Saving the 290-seat theater established in 1923 required major renovations. The theater closed earlier this year for the preservation project. Construction involved replacing the roof, ADA-compliant bathrooms, air treatment devices, a stage expansion allowing for live events, a marquee update and more.
Former theater co-owner Rick Schmitt helped sustain the aging theater for more than a decade — until the price of its rescue became a multi-million-dollar effort. Conversion from for-profit to nonprofit status last December unlocked funding options, which included a $50,000 award from Traverse Rotary Charities that took the campaign over the finish line.
“Community support of the theater is overwhelmingly positive,” said Schmitt who serves as the nonprofit’s president. “People came together, finding value in what it brings to the community.”
The theater’s new chapter kicks off with the film festival’s opening night party for the public. The party offers a sneak peek at theater updates, film trailer screenings, appetizers and drinks.
Nineteen films ranging from drama, comedy, foreign, shorts and documentaries fill the lineup of the four-day festival.
Films were selected by exploring the world’s celebrated film festival programs, including that of Tribeca, Cannes and Banff festivals, and also niche fests.
“Our model has always been ‘best of the best,’” said theater executive director Katie Jones.
“Durga: Forging New Trails” highlights Thursday’s lineup. The film is the work of Frankfort-based storyteller and content creator Emily Hopcian. Hopcian filmed the short documentary in Nepal in 2019. It premiered virtually at No Man’s Land Film Festival last March. “Durga” was selected for showing at Banff Mountain Festival, New Zealand International Film Festival and London Mountain Film Festival, among others.
“Durga” shares the story of 34-year-old Durga Rawal, the only guide from her village in northern Nepal.
“It’s a blend of things I’m passionate about and boils down to female empowerment, gender equality and the outdoors,” Hopcian said.
The filmmaker said she hopes girls and women in countries with similar cultures as Nepal see themselves in Durga and learn dreams can be realized.
She would like the film to remind Frankfort and other Western audiences that their money talks.
“My hope and goal is that we can understand in our everyday life and travel that we vote with our dollars.”
A question-and-answer period with Hopcian follows the screening.
Festival audiences have opportunity to view the work of several local filmmakers. First, second and third place winning entries in the Garden Theater’s 2021 Frankfort48 Film Festival make it to the big screen Friday and Saturday evenings.
Filmmakers had 48 hours to create a three-to-five minute short based on three given storyline components.
Go to frankfortgardentheater.com/film-festival for the complete event lineup and ticket information. Audiences are asked to wear masks.
Going forward, Garden Theater resumes showing first-run films following the festival. In its new, nonprofit life it’s expected to become a year-round hub for bringing fresh ideas, experiences and cultural enrichment to Frankfort.
“It’s going to be magical,” Schmitt said.
