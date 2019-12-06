TRAVERSE CITY — Jim Olson thought he forgot his homework; then he remembered the manuscript in his briefcase.
His daughter wrote it as a 13-year-old growing up on Old Mission Peninsula. Jim happened upon it decades later in a Denver guestroom, and it spoke to him. So when asked to share a reminder of his daughter, Hallie Olson Wastell, in his grief support group, he pulled the book out of his bag and passed it around.
“The Thunderstorm Party” is about a child who turns her fear of storms into a party by finding light in the darkness and unknown. Hallie wrote the book as a middle school student. But she carried that quality through her fight with ovarian cancer, which claimed her life on Oct. 3, 2016. Hallie was 44 years old.
“I’d been carrying her book around with me,” Jim said of his support meeting. “Afterward, 3-4 people approached me and said, ‘This spoke to me about losing my son,’ ‘that it had a universal message,’ that the lightning, the storm — it’s a metaphor for losing our children and loved ones.”
The encouragement prompted the family to share Hallie’s book — they made 100 hardcover copies to sell as a fundraiser for Hallie’s Hearts, an endowment fund through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. They will sell the $50 book Dec. 7 at BLK MRKT from 4-6 p.m. and donate proceeds to Hallie’s fund, which helps women with ovarian cancer, said Jessie Olson Perez, Hallie’s sister.
Staff from the Cowell Cancer Center help find candidates for the fund, which will be put to use this year for the first time, Perez said.
“We know, as a family walking through it, that there are many needs not covered by insurance,” Perez said. “It could be a clean house, gas cards — a lot of times women have to travel from Charlevoix, Cadillac all the way here for infusions — or maybe it’s a weekend away with their kids, because they need that time.”
Helping others cope is a perfect way to remember Hallie, Perez said.
“She shared her story a lot — the good, the bad, all of it. What meant the most to her was helping other women and families,” Perez said.
Hallie — an entrepreneur, designer, wife and mother of two — was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.
She immediately added advocacy to her busy schedule in her home of Arvada, Colorado, designing logos, appearing on television, fundraising and writing long and funny Facebook posts to raise awareness of the disease and encourage early detection.
Hallie brightened her surroundings no matter where she was, even as she walked down dark hallways, Jim said.
“She would have to go to chemo, three weeks off, one week on — you go to outpatient clinics to get the chemo infusion, and there are rows of seats and curtains, 10-20 of them lined up each side of the aisle. I followed her down the hall, and of course, she’s stopping to talk to everyone. My daughter said it was almost like turning a light switch on as she was going on the hall,” Jim said. “That’s who she is, that was her way of living.”
Learning through “The Thunderstorm Party” that Hallie understood the importance of finding silver linings in the fear of the unknown — even as a 13-year-old — has brightened his own life, Jim said.
The family worked with Mission Point Press’ Heather Shaw to sharpen the colors in the illustrations but largely left Hallie’s story just as they found it — an unexpected lightness in a dark time.
“It was a pathway out, it really was,” Jim said. “The book’s here, Hallie’s here, I can hear her voice and see her in the pictures. It created a light.”
