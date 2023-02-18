History presentation
ALDEN — Helena Township Historical Society President Paul DeLange presents the history of Helena Township Cemetery at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Helena Township Community Center.
Sponsored by Alden District Library and Friends of the Library.
Music and movement
TRAVERSE CITY — Karasi Fitness and Healing Arts presents “The Audacity to Love” at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at City Opera House.
The event features music from guitarist and vocalist Seth Bernard, vocalist Crystal Woodward-Turner, pianist David Chown and string artist Karine Pierson. Audience members can bring water and a yoga mat if interested in participating in the movement portion.
Refreshments are available. Tickets are $30 for the main floor and $25 for balcony seats. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — Michiganders are invited to attend the virtual Kidney Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshop from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 28 through April 18.
An informational session starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 21. Topics include controlling symptoms of kidney disease, communicating with health providers and more. The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents these free sessions.
Register for free at nkwm.org/KPATH or call 800-482-1455.
STEAM program
ELK RAPIDS — Students of all ages are invited to Elk Rapids District Library from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 22. Explore circuits during this S.T.E.A.M. event. Snacks are provided.
MEA-Retired meets
WILLIAMSBURG — The Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association- Retired hosts a social event at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at McGee’s 72.
All retired Michigan teachers are invited to join. Questions: presidentgtbamear@gmail.com.
Author breakfast
TRAVERSE CITY — “Spread the Love and Capture Minds” features author Tony Rubleski from 7:30-9 a.m. Feb. 24 at the NMC Hagerty Center.
Some of the event proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. Tickets are $40 each and include Rubleski’s book “Positive Disruption, Vol. 2.” Purchase via Eventbrite.com.
Coffee Chats continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Former NMC vice president for Lifelong and Professional Learning Marguerite Cotto leads Coffee Chats at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom.
Gladys Munoz shares her experience working with Hispanic communities.
The March 3 event features MSU Extension District Three Director Jennifer Berkey. She discusses their multi-county programs and services, like farm clubs and mental health resources.
Each chat is $10. Sign up online or call 231-995-1700.
Friday fish fry
ELK RAPIDS — Sacred Heart Church hosts a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 during Lent. Contact: 231-264-8087.
Local food agreement
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently signed a cooperative agreement with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians through the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Cooperative Agreement Program.
The program provides funds so the tribe can purchase and distribute locally grown, produced and processed food from underserved producers. The tribe will work with Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency- Northwest Food Coalition, Goodwill Northern Michigan Food Rescue and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities to supply food for more than 70 pantries, meal sites and baby pantries.
