LELAND — A man of many paths, Michigan artist Tom Woodruff is now the focal point of an upcoming documentary feature film called “Follow the Art,” which is currently in pre-production.
“Follow the Art” explores the life and art of Tom Woodruff, as told by Tom himself alongside his daughter Lydia Woodruff and her personal and professional partner Christopher Jones. This documentary chronicles Tom’s life as a street artist, sailor, merchant seaman, working artist, and art educator and serves as a means for him to thank those who inspired him over the years.
“My daughter and I have been talking about creating a documentary film of my life for some time now,” said Tom. “The truth is, I’m not getting any younger, and there are so many things that I would like my children and their children to know. This film is a timely opportunity for me to share my legacy with my family and thank the countless people who have inspired me along the way. This is a tribute to those friends living and past who have opened doors to a world I might never have known.”
This biographical project was initially inspired by a visual timeline Lydia created with her father when she was in fifth grade, recounting the twists and turns of Tom’s life. And now, years later, Lydia possesses the experience, abilities, and passion for telling Tom’s story through film.
“I always knew that my dad’s life was extraordinary, but when I created the timeline of his life, I knew that his story needed to be shared,” said Lydia. “From then until now, I have always tried to find ways to promote and share his story and artwork. I’m grateful that the special moments caught on camera throughout the years will have a timeless place to be.”
With the fifth grade project far behind but never forgotten, father and daughter have joined forces to share Tom’s fascinating and diverse life with family, friends, and all audiences.
Born and raised in Michigan, Tom grew up in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. In 1973, he moved to Leelanau County and fell in love with the area. Over the years, Tom moved around from place to place but has always believed Leelanau to be his home.
While in Ann Arbor, Tom’s father was the lead writer and producer at the University of Michigan Television Center, and as a child, Tom drew inspiration and ideas from the staff artists, including Al Slote, Tom Coates, Dale Smith, and Dina Kamrowski.
“Each [had] talents and styles as different as night and day, but all of them were inspirational to me,” said Tom.
Throughout his professional life, Tom worked as a street artist in Ann Arbor, Key West, and wherever he happened to be. An avid sailor, Tom raced and maintained large sailboats, worked on boats, delivered a boat down the Mississippi River, shrimped along the Sea Islands off the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia, and did extensive sailing in the Florida Keys. During the ‘70s and ‘80s, while in Leelanau, Tom worked with the Great Lakes fleet as a merchant seaman, becoming even more infatuated with the Great Lakes.
Living aboard various vessels afforded Tom the opportunity to read, draw, think, and write, with his experiences inspiring much of his work. Drawing from his time on the Great Lakes, Tom partnered with author John Mitchell of Suttons Bay Publications to create “Great Lakes and Great Ships,” which Tom illustrated.
Pulling from a wide variety of life experiences and having worked as a stained glass artist, muralist, and children’s book illustrator, Tom, a renaissance man in his own right with skills and confidence in many mediums, cites his favorite role as being a teaching artist.
“My career as a teaching artist began when I was invited to a school at Forest Hills, and I was asked to draw a picture on the whiteboard for kids,” recalled Tom. “I realized, at that point, they would have more fun if they had paper and pencils and could draw along with me. Over time, my technology evolved from whiteboards to overhead projectors, and finally to document cameras and tablets.”
“I’ve enjoyed thousands of school visits over the past 35+ years with students and teachers throughout Michigan and the Great Lakes area. As soon as I sit down in front of a classroom full of students and teachers, I feel like I’m at home,” he added.
Co-directors Lydia Woodruff and Christoper Jones, who, as a production team, specialize in filmmaking, music videos, TV commercials, photography, and web design, are bringing Tom’s heartwarming story of life and art to the big screen together.
Like her father, Lydia grew up in Grand Rapids but graduated from Northport High School after moving north with her family. She is an actress, model, and web designer and works behind the camera in cinematography and photography.
Christopher hails from El Paso, Texas, and has made his childhood dream come true of becoming an actor and filmmaker.
An award-winning filmmaker, Christopher writes, directs, edits, and choreographs his films.
“Lydia and I met a few years ago,” said Christoper. “Like Tom, she has many talents and expressed interest in the filmmaking process. We grew close and created our first short film, ‘Protect and Serve,’ which premiered at the Bay Theater back in January. ‘Follow the Art’ will be our second collaboration and a first as co-directors.”
Currently, the project is in pre-production as Lydia and Christopher schedule interviews, scout locations, cast actors for reenactments, fundraise, and continue to collect photos, stories, and additional footage for the documentary. Through social media, they are sharing the project’s stages with behind-the-scenes details to keep followers in the loop and part of the journey.
“This is the chance to tell the story of an incredible artist and human in his own words,” said Lydia. “He is a man devoted to his community and an inspiration to hundreds of thousands of people throughout his years of teaching. The way he teaches not only helps people learn about art, history, and science but also valuable life lessons. We are so excited about this project, and we feel that it is just what the world needs.”
As pieces and parts come together, Lydia and Christoper are aiming for a Fall 2023 release of “Follow the Art,” and they are already planning how to share their completed work.
“We hope to have several premieres throughout Michigan,” said Christoper. “We will also be submitting to film festivals and other streaming platforms.”
Until then, visit newheropictures.com/followtheart for more information about this inspiring project.
If you’re interested in donating to the production, check out gofundme.com/followtheart and follow the filmmaking journey at facebook.com/followtheartdocumentary.
For those who have photos, stories, or footage to share, email info@newheropictures.com.
