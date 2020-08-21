WILLIAMSBURG — Northern Michigan has been a welcoming host to the annual Great Lakes Equestrian Festival at Flintfields Horse Park even during the coronavirus pandemic.
The success of the 2020 GLEF, which ran from July 1 to Aug. 9, caught the eye of equestrians across the country.
Because of the recent event at Flintfields, US Equestrian announced they will be bring the 2020 Adeuqan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships East Coast to Williamsburg August 23-25.
“Traverse City is a fantastic and welcoming destination for equestrian families to enjoy our sport. After the cancellation of the Kentucky Horse Park summer competitions, the management team of the Traverse City Horse Shows approached us and volunteered to host the championship on the same dates to accommodate our Junior members,” said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer. “We’re grateful for their willingness and flexibility to host this championship and commend their firm commitment and enforcement of our COVID-19 Action Plan and protocols.”
The championship was originally scheduled for July 6-7 in Devon, Pa., and was rescheduled in May. Ten different groups bid for the event when the East Coast competition had to be rescheduled as a result of the cancellation of the Brandywine Horse Shows season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky. was awarded the bid following the cancellation in July but was unable to host because of COVID-19 developments.
The championships were canceled the first week of August but were revived after the Traverse City Horse Shows competition management stepped forwards and offered to not only host, but organize the event.
“It is important for our members and our sport to keep competitions viable during this pandemic and we’re looking forward to bringing this national championship back online for our junior members,” Moroney said after the event was canceled earler this month.
The three-day condensed event will follow the same COVID-19 protocols that the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival did and was scheduled with ample time between events for sanitation according to US Equestrian.
No spectators will be allowed at the event and strict screening protocols will be in place during the event.
Horse shows normally draw competitors from all over the country and world, so it is extremely important that all volunteers, competitors and staff must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Masks are required to be worn by everyone who is not mounted on a horse at all times and all non-essential personnel will be barred from entry.
The United States Hunter Jumper Association Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic at Emory & Henry College in Virginia will also be held in conjunction with the championship on these dates.
Flintfields will then host The American Golden Cup from Aug. 26 to Sept. 13.
The American Golden Cup made the move to Traverse City for its 50th iteration this summer.
