INTERLOCHEN — Three Interlochen Arts Academy student singer-songwriters are about to experience what most young musicians can only dream of — performing the opening set for a world-famous artist.
The local trio will open for Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting during Interlochen Arts Festival on July 23 at Corson Auditorium.
Clara Devey, a 2023 graduate, junior Zinnia Dungjen, and sophomore Audrey Mason will perform seven original songs spanning folk, blues, jazz, pop and alternative genres.
“They designed the set to keep the mood up and ready the audience for Five for Fighting,” said Courtney Kaiser-Sandler, Interlochen Center for the Arts’ associate director of contemporary music and collaborative programs.
Platinum-selling balladeer John Ondrasik, known as Five for Fighting, invited IAA to spotlight school talent at his return to the Interlochen stage.
“Five For Fighting definitely believes that it’s important to give back to developing artists because this is the second time they have requested student performers,” Kaiser-Sandler said.
Ondrasik’s work has been featured in more than 350 films, television shows and commercials. The platinum-selling artist has performed alongside some of the music world’s biggest names, including Paul McCartney and Elton John.
Ondrasik’s song “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” was presented at the 2001 New York benefit show for first responders and the fallen after the September 11th attacks. It quickly became a post 9/11 national anthem. Most recently, Ondrasik traveled to Ukraine to film his “Can One Man Save the World?” music video featuring the Ukrainian Orchestra playing amidst Antonov Airport’s war-torn ruins.
The IAA student performance will incorporate a variety of themes, including those of a political/social nature.
“I think music needs to be political,” Devey said. “It’s such an amazing way to get your point across and to get people to listen.”
Devey, 18, resides in Interlochen. She recently released her debut extended play (EP) recording “Perspective” under the name clara bryn, which is available on all streaming platforms. The opening set features her songs “Cross-eyed” and “Reused Words.” She is the daughter of Interlochen Center of the Arts president, Trey Devey.
Dungjen, 16, is a Cedar-based artist. She co-wrote “Head Start” with Mason and IAA student Millie Liu. The song celebrates girl power while calling out society’s undercurrent of systematic patriarchy.
“I hope the audience takes away that even though we’re young, local artists are super powerful, creative and we have something to say,” Dungjen said.
The trio will perform “Head Start” along with Dungjen’s “Not into Women” and “Jewelry Store.”
The young artist plans to enlist the help of IAA engineering students to produce her own EP.
Dungjen and Traverse City’s Mason perform at Grand Traverse and Leelanau County venues as the duo A to Z. Their concerts offer a mix of covers and original songs encompassing pop, indie and alternative styles.
Mason, 15, is the youngest trio member to perform with Five for Fighting. She began songwriting three years ago. Her songs aim to build unity, power and joy for her audiences. The concert set includes her compositions “Eye Contact” and “She’s Got a Fire.”
“I’m so honored and grateful. I’m beyond excited,” Mason said. “I hope audiences know we’re having fun and that it’s a magical experience for us.”
Ticket proceeds support Interlochen student scholarships.
