TRAVERSE CITY — A scaled down version of the Traverse City Film Festival this year means several changes to popular programming, including the Food on Film series, said organizers.
In year’s past, several restaurants participated in daily panel discussions, showcasing several films and food pairings.
This year it’s one film (“First Cow”), and one only restaurant, said Amanda Danielson, owner of Trattoria Stella, the popular and award-winning Italian eatery at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
“We really don’t know what to expect. It’s a huge departure from what we have done in year’s past,” she said before Thursday’s first of two events featuring the film “First Cow.”
“We’re going to do our best to make it cool.”
Typically those involved in the film, such as the director or producer, participated in the post discussion and food pairing, Danielson said.
“We didn’t have that option this year,” she said.
As it turned out, she didn’t need to worry.
Stella’s head chef Myles Anton and chef de cuisine Elise Curtis-Dull joined her and Traverse City newcomer Thomas Houseman, who is the winemaker at 2 Lads Winery, for a lively discussion with about 30 people after the film.
“It was great,” Danielson said Friday morning. “All of us are theater and film nuts, as well as food people … The composition of the panel was even better than I expected.”
Curtis-Dull has a background in theater and loves to sing, Houseman lived in the Pacific Northwest for 17 years and is a master forager, and Anton is a huge movie buff.
“First Cow” (2020, NR, 120 minutes), is a fiction film directed by Kelly Reichardt. It’s about a bromance between a talented cook and an enterprising Chinese refugee in the Oregon Territory who team up to steal milk from the town’s only cow for their booming doughnut business.
The food
The film pairs well with Chef Myles’ comfort food, she said. The restaurant’s popular bruschetta, topped with heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, salt, pepper, olive oil and fresh basil, is the featured bite.
When filmgoers walk out of the theater there will be tables set up with the dish in little cups and stay for the discussion, if they choose.
“It’s not a menu, per se. It’s just an item,” she said.
The discussion is about 30 minutes to allow attendees to get to the next film.
Danielson said she hopes TCFF has a successful year, and that the Food on Film series can return to include more genres of movies and on multiple nights.
“It shows a level of commitment to a town that generally does a good job with food and cares about it a lot,” Danielson said.
“We’re not inundated with chain restaurants like a lot of other places are, and I think we see there is a spirit of independence in the food scene here.”
