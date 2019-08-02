TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Film Festival has six parties, but the one that has really captured the imagination of Events Director Kristen Messner is the Filmmaker Party.
“We’re calling it ‘Space Cowboy,’” Messner said. “It’s going to be kind of a mix between neon, black light, slightly cowboy themed. It’s going to be something a lot different than we’ve done in the past.”
The Saturday party is a chance for film-goers to rub elbows with filmmakers, and has a new location — at the corner of Front and Pine Streets — to go along with its new vibe.
The space cowboy idea started with a spark from festival directors and took off running from there, Messner said. Along with the standard music stage and food, the party will feature a caricature artist, LED dancer and a mechanical bull, Messner said.
Food and drinks are all-inclusive in the $50 tickets.
The Filmmaker Party also is the stage for the Film Fest Awards Ceremony.
“We’re honoring all these wonderful filmmakers and it’s fun to see somebody — you can see on their credential, ‘Oh, I just saw your movie yesterday and it was amazing,’” Messner said.
The filmmakers love to hear from the public — some of the films are premiering or only have been played in smaller, independent film festivals or art house theaters, Messner said. They also enjoy being recognized at a festival that’s basically made for them, she added.
The party is an experience that isn’t available at most other film festivals, Tracy Kurtz said. Kurtz has volunteered for Film Fest several times in the past and attended several Filmmaker Parties.
Every party is memorable, Kurtz said.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet the visionaries, the talent and the filmmakers who bring their work to Traverse City,” she said.
“It’s also a great gathering of the volunteers,” Kurtz added. “So many of us volunteer because we love the movies, the films and the people that bring them to us.”
Messner agreed that Film Fest volunteers get something out of it too.
“All the relationships — that’s the best part for me,” she said.
“I get to meet a lot of really cool people, a lot of fun vendors around town,” Messner said. “I’ve forged a lot of really nice relationships with people I get to work with year after year.”
But mixing all those personalities sometimes can prove a challenge, she said.
“Some of the people you don’t know until the night that you’re working with them,” Messner said. “There’s a lot of politics that happen, a lot of trying to negotiate the ups and downs of people’s moods, people that don’t get along, maybe. But it always seems to work out.”
Those who miss the Filmmaker Party or who want to double up on the fun will get another chance Sunday at the Closing Night Bash. The free party at the Open Space coincides with the outdoor screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” and features a bouncy house, cheap snacks, games, and arts and crafts, Messner said.
There also will be a photo booth that makes it look as if people are floating — similar to the film’s ending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.