ELK RAPIDS — When the soulful, Michigan-based rock band Nathan Walton & The Remedy plays along the harbor in Elk Rapids on Friday, the performance will rank as one of the group’s summer highlights.
“This is one of our favorite dates to play in Michigan during the summer months,” said band frontman Walton, a Grand Rapids singer-songwriter and one-time “American Idol” contestant.
“Finally, the band can spread out to a crowd looking to cut loose in the Michigan heat.”
Of course, that also means Walton and crew get a chance to take a dip into those refreshing, northern Michigan waters.
“I almost always find a little time before or after the gig to hit the beach and suck up as much summer as I can.”
For concertgoers, it’s a real treat, too: Reveling in free, live music in the great outdoors.
Indeed, Elk Rapids’ “Summer Concert Series @ The Harbor” is just one of more than 100 community concerts taking place on weeknights across Michigan, with local and regional acts playing free shows for adoring fans who bundle up lawn chairs and picnic baskets to attend the early evening shows.
From Baldwin, Beulah and Baroda to Elberta, Harbor Springs, Kaleva, Northport, Onekama and Traverse City, the lilting strains of a wide range of music can be heard almost every night of the week.
Here’s a roster of upcoming shows in these communities, and a full listing of concerts across the state can be found in the Free Community Concerts 2023 guide online at LocalSpins.com.
TRAVERSE CITY: CONCERTS ON THE LAWN
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Grand Traverse Pavilion, 1000 Pavilions Circle, Traverse City
LINEUP:
- Aug. 10 – Bay Area Little Big Band
- Aug. 17 – K. Jones and the Benzie Boys
- Aug. 24 – Backroom Gang
- Aug. 31 – Age of Aquarius
BEULAH: MUSIC IN THE STREET
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Downtown Beulah, 273 S. Benzie Blvd, Beulah
LINEUP:
- Aug. 10 – Dig a Pony
ELBERTA: JAMMIN MONDAYS ON BETSIE BAY
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waterfront Park, 1110 Furnace St., Elberta
LINEUP:
- Aug. 7 – Wendall Harrison
- Aug. 14 – Auntie Kim and the Uneek Soul
- Aug. 21 – Men of Leisure
- Aug. 28 – Rusty Wright Blue Bands
- Sept. 4 – Nikki T and the Snake Charmers
ELK RAPIDS: EVENING ON RIVER STREET
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: River Street, Elk Rapids
LINEUP:
- Aug. 9 – Dags und Timmah!
ELK RAPIDS: SUMMER CONCERT SERIES @ THE HARBOR
When: 7 p.m. varies evenings
Where: 129 N Cedar Street, Elk Rapids
LINEUP:
- Aug. 4 (Friday) – Nathan Walton
- Aug. 19 (Saturday) – Eric Engblade
LELAND: MUSIC IN THE AIR
When: Selected dates and times
Where: Lawn of the Old Art Building, 111 South Main St., Leland
LINEUP:
- Aug. 10 – King Possum
- Aug. 17 – Keeping the Memory Alive
- Aug. 24 – Slow Tako
- Aug. 31 – Jazz North
NORTHPORT: MUSIC IN THE PARK
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: G.M. Dame Marina Park, 105 N. Rose St., Northport
LINEUP:
- Aug. 4 – Jazz North
- Aug. 11 – Benzie Playboys
- Aug. 18 – Fabulous Horn Dogs
- Aug. 25 – The Jimmies
- Sept. 1 – Jabo’s Family Jam
HARBOR SPRINGS: STREET MUSIQUE
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Marina Park, 250 E. Bay St., Harbor Springs
LINEUP:
- Aug. 10 – Bobbing for Piranhas, Lavender Lions
- Aug. 17 – The North Carolines, Annie Capp
- Aug. 24 – Steel Wood, Lonely Lovers
KALEVA: FRIDAY NIGHTS @ NORTHERN NATURAL
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Northern Natural Cider House, 7220 Chief Rd., Kaleva
LINEUP:
- Aug. 4 – Round Creek
- Aug. 11 – Jen Sygit
- August 18 – Chirp
- Aug. 25 – Slim Pickins String Band
- Sept. 1 – Great Lakes Brass
KALEVA: LOG CABIN CONCERTS
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Log Cabin Theater, Walter & Panu Streets, Kaleva
LINEUP:
- Aug. 4 – Ruth and Max Bloomquist
- Aug. 11 – Barefoot
- Aug. 18 – Mary Sue Wilkinson & Mark
- Aug. 25 – Truck Driver Bingo
ONEKAMA: CONCERTS IN THE PARK
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Portage Lake M-22 and Onekama
LINEUP:
- Aug. 7 – Elvis Tribute Artist Jake Slater
- Aug. 14 – Barefoot (Phil Coryell)
BALDWIN: ECHO THROUGH THE TIMBER
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Wenger Pavilion, 888 Michigan Ave., Baldwin
LINEUP:
- Aug. 9 – Sung Lin Quartet
- Aug.16 – Big Bank Nouveau
- Aug. 23 – Sturtzs
- Aug. 30 – General Assembly Big Band
BALDWIN: SOUNDS FROM THE FOREST
When: 7 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Wenger Pavilion, 888 Michigan Ave., Baldwin
LINEUP:
- Aug. 5- Metro Soul Band
- Aug. 12 – Wendall Harrison
- Aug. 19 – Auntie Kim and the Uneek Soul
- Aug. 26 – Men of Leisure
- Sep. 2 – Rusty Wright Blue Band
BARODA: MUSIC IN THE PARK
When: 6 p.m. Sundays
Where: Baroda Village Park, 1500 Lemon Creek, Baroda
- Aug. 27 – Boneified
