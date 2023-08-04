ELK RAPIDS — When the soulful, Michigan-based rock band Nathan Walton & The Remedy plays along the harbor in Elk Rapids on Friday, the performance will rank as one of the group’s summer highlights.

“This is one of our favorite dates to play in Michigan during the summer months,” said band frontman Walton, a Grand Rapids singer-songwriter and one-time “American Idol” contestant.

“Finally, the band can spread out to a crowd looking to cut loose in the Michigan heat.”

Of course, that also means Walton and crew get a chance to take a dip into those refreshing, northern Michigan waters.

“I almost always find a little time before or after the gig to hit the beach and suck up as much summer as I can.”

For concertgoers, it’s a real treat, too: Reveling in free, live music in the great outdoors.

Indeed, Elk Rapids’ “Summer Concert Series @ The Harbor” is just one of more than 100 community concerts taking place on weeknights across Michigan, with local and regional acts playing free shows for adoring fans who bundle up lawn chairs and picnic baskets to attend the early evening shows.

From Baldwin, Beulah and Baroda to Elberta, Harbor Springs, Kaleva, Northport, Onekama and Traverse City, the lilting strains of a wide range of music can be heard almost every night of the week.

Here’s a roster of upcoming shows in these communities, and a full listing of concerts across the state can be found in the Free Community Concerts 2023 guide online at LocalSpins.com.

TRAVERSE CITY: CONCERTS ON THE LAWN

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Grand Traverse Pavilion, 1000 Pavilions Circle, Traverse City

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 10 – Bay Area Little Big Band
  • Aug. 17 – K. Jones and the Benzie Boys
  • Aug. 24 – Backroom Gang
  • Aug. 31 – Age of Aquarius

BEULAH: MUSIC IN THE STREET

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Downtown Beulah, 273 S. Benzie Blvd, Beulah

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 10 – Dig a Pony

ELBERTA: JAMMIN MONDAYS ON BETSIE BAY

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waterfront Park, 1110 Furnace St., Elberta

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 7 – Wendall Harrison
  • Aug. 14 – Auntie Kim and the Uneek Soul
  • Aug. 21 – Men of Leisure
  • Aug. 28 – Rusty Wright Blue Bands
  • Sept. 4 – Nikki T and the Snake Charmers

ELK RAPIDS: EVENING ON RIVER STREET

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: River Street, Elk Rapids

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 9 – Dags und Timmah!

ELK RAPIDS: SUMMER CONCERT SERIES @ THE HARBOR

When: 7 p.m. varies evenings

Where: 129 N Cedar Street, Elk Rapids

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 4 (Friday) – Nathan Walton
  • Aug. 19 (Saturday) – Eric Engblade

LELAND: MUSIC IN THE AIR

When: Selected dates and times

Where: Lawn of the Old Art Building, 111 South Main St., Leland

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 10 – King Possum
  • Aug. 17 – Keeping the Memory Alive
  • Aug. 24 – Slow Tako
  • Aug. 31 – Jazz North

NORTHPORT: MUSIC IN THE PARK

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: G.M. Dame Marina Park, 105 N. Rose St., Northport

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 4 – Jazz North
  • Aug. 11 – Benzie Playboys
  • Aug. 18 – Fabulous Horn Dogs
  • Aug. 25 – The Jimmies
  • Sept. 1 – Jabo’s Family Jam

HARBOR SPRINGS: STREET MUSIQUE

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Marina Park, 250 E. Bay St., Harbor Springs

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 10 – Bobbing for Piranhas, Lavender Lions
  • Aug. 17 – The North Carolines, Annie Capp
  • Aug. 24 – Steel Wood, Lonely Lovers

KALEVA: FRIDAY NIGHTS @ NORTHERN NATURAL

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Northern Natural Cider House, 7220 Chief Rd., Kaleva

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 4 – Round Creek
  • Aug. 11 – Jen Sygit
  • August 18 – Chirp
  • Aug. 25 – Slim Pickins String Band
  • Sept. 1 – Great Lakes Brass

KALEVA: LOG CABIN CONCERTS

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Log Cabin Theater, Walter & Panu Streets, Kaleva

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 4 – Ruth and Max Bloomquist
  • Aug. 11 – Barefoot
  • Aug. 18 – Mary Sue Wilkinson & Mark
  • Aug. 25 – Truck Driver Bingo

ONEKAMA: CONCERTS IN THE PARK

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Portage Lake M-22 and Onekama

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 7 – Elvis Tribute Artist Jake Slater
  • Aug. 14 – Barefoot (Phil Coryell)

BALDWIN: ECHO THROUGH THE TIMBER

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Wenger Pavilion, 888 Michigan Ave., Baldwin

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 9 – Sung Lin Quartet
  • Aug.16 – Big Bank Nouveau
  • Aug. 23 – Sturtzs
  • Aug. 30 – General Assembly Big Band

BALDWIN: SOUNDS FROM THE FOREST

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Wenger Pavilion, 888 Michigan Ave., Baldwin

LINEUP:

  • Aug. 5- Metro Soul Band
  • Aug. 12 – Wendall Harrison
  • Aug. 19 – Auntie Kim and the Uneek Soul
  • Aug. 26 – Men of Leisure
  • Sep. 2 – Rusty Wright Blue Band

BARODA: MUSIC IN THE PARK

When: 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: Baroda Village Park, 1500 Lemon Creek, Baroda

  • Aug. 27 – Boneified

Email John Sinkevics at john@localspins.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you