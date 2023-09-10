TRAVERSE CITY — Frigid temperatures, summer heat, drought and driving rains take a toll on outdoor art, but a federal grant is helping Dennos Museum preserve its open-air sculpture collection for long-term cultural benefits.
The museum’s 14 outdoor sculpture installations located across Northwestern Michigan College’s campus date to the 1990s.
A $10,110 award from the National Endowment of the Humanities Preservation Assistance Grant program funds a planned conservation survey. Professional conservators from the Midwest Art Conservation Center will evaluate environmental damage and aid staff in developing a maintenance and repair program for the collection.
Museum executive director and chief curator Craig Hadley noted that many of the sculptures consist of multiple materials, some more enduring than others.
“Having a professional who understands how they interact and decay over time is important, so we don’t have short-term fixes that look good, but are detrimental over time,” he said.
The collection includes “Nexus” by alumni Sally Rogers. Installed on campus in 2004, the sculpture is described as “a visual metaphor for the action of connecting or combining the various disciplines of the academic world.”
“A grant to help preserve this wonderful outdoor sculpture collection is, in my opinion, very good news and a welcome step toward making certain that The Dennos Museum’s collection is, indeed, permanent,” Rogers said. “As both a native of Traverse City and an NMC alumni, I am proud to have my artwork included in their collection, and I know the sculptures are in good hands there.”
While gracing the college campus, the world-class sculpture collection enhances the community’s cultural eminence and offers opportunities to explore artistic concepts.
“It provides access to contemporary art year-round, any time of day,” Hadley said. “To faculty and students, it’s an ever-present reminder that there are different ways to communicate.”
Traverse City Arts Commission is the city agency championing the town’s public art program which is managed by the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority. City public art works enhance parks, downtown streets, plazas trails, walkways and building facades.
“The public art collection and Dennos collection complement each other and create a sense of place in Traverse City,” said DDA chief operations officer Harry Burkholder. “Any time we can make art accessible to the community it creates sensitivity and wonder.”
Hadley said the sculpture conservation assessment will get underway next spring as soon as weather permits. The next step will involve establishing priorities for repair followed by efforts to seek project funding.
Sculpture care and stewardship is part of the museum’s process in earning American Alliance of Museums accreditation by 2027. Only 18 percent of Midwest museums are accredited, according to the Dennos strategic plan. Accreditation boosts a museum’s ability to secure exhibits and funding and to demonstrate leadership.
The Dennos also received a $10,000 award from the National Endowment of the Humanities Preservation Assistance Grants program. The funds add protection to the museum’s 3,000-piece collection by facilitating installation of 1,400 square feet of window tint film in the museum’s promenade wing. Window treatment protects works by reducing exposure to harmful light levels. Installation is expected to be completed by the end of September.
