FRANKFORT — Fifteen of the world’s finest films will be featured during this weekend’s 14th Annual Frankfort Film Festival.
“Our theme has always been ‘the best of the best,’” said Katie Jones, executive director of the theater.
“We want to show films that have won awards at other film festivals around the world. It could be for cinematography, it could be for acting … we give our audience a chance to see (what) struck an audience around the world.”
Jones said films like “Flee,” an animated documentary that has won a plethora of awards for the telling of its incredible true story, to “The Outfit,” a crime thriller starring Mark Rylance, the Garden Theater has pulled together an eclectic roster of films that will “... make for an enjoyable cinematic weekend.”
The festival will run through Sunday, starting at noon. The mix of foreign, short, documentary, drama, and comedies will end at 6 p.m on Sunday.
“We have a wide variety of movies — documentaries to comedies to dramas to foreign — a little bit of everything,” said Jones. “We read articles, we read movie facts, we see the reviews and all the awards they have won, but it all comes down to the trailers mostly because we don’t get the file of the film until the week we show it.
“We do screen some of them, but there are a lot that are not, we don’t have any capability of seeing it in advance. Absolutely, (there are some great foreign films out there).”
Jones said the Garden Theater’s own Frankfort48 Film Festival will also be highlighted during the festivities. The filmmakers had 48 hours to create a short film and the top three-place winners’ films will be viewed on Saturday evening.
“And while film is the focus, there is always more entertainment than just movies,” she said.
After the showing of “The Book Keepers,” there will be a Q&A via Zoom with the director/producer, Phil Wall, and the subject of the film, Dick Wall. There will also be live music on Thursday night featuring Blake Elliot and on Friday night featuring Tim Jones and Courtney Kaiser-Sandler.
“The theater has just been operational as a nonprofit in the past year now, so I’ve just been involved in the past two film festivals, so all credit goes to the previous owners, I’m just carrying out what they started,” said Jones.
“It was transformational for this community. Most people would come and stay through Labor Day, and that would be the end of the tourist season here. But now restaurants stay open at least through the film festival. People stay at least through the film festival — if they’ve left, they come back — it really has extended the season here in Frankfort.”
VIP passes are available on the theater’s website in the form of a sponsorship. At $200, Directing Level Sponsorship allows a VIP pass to all films, music, and Q&A’s, and acknowledgment on the Garden’s website, on the screen before films, and in festival programs.
Individual tickets to the films are $12 and are available online as well as available at the box office one hour before each film (subject to availability).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.