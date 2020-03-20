Kids’ book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Heather Shumaker signs her kids’ book “The Griffins of Castle Cary” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at Horizon Books.
Language meeting canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — French Language Group is no longer gathering March 21 at Peninsula Community Library. All Traverse Area District Library locations are closed until further notice.
Film festival postponed
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore plans to reschedule its free “Spring Break Escape National Parks Film Festival.” The park recently closed Philip A. Hart Visitor Center, but trails and scenic locations are accessible. Questions: 231-326-4700.
Library closes, cancels events
BENZONIA — Benzonia Public Library recently closed its doors until further notice. The Kids Fun Day Carnival and other events are canceled.
Tour postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Postmodern Jukebox plans to reschedule its Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour, which was set to visit City Opera House on March 21. PMJ Founder Scott Bradlee announced a suspension of their spring shows on Facebook, citing coronavirus concerns. The group plans to reschedule its concerts in the fall. Ticket holders can get a refund if they are unable to attend on the new dates.
Concert rescheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons has rescheduled singer-songwriter Jabo Bihlman’s concert for June 20 at Kirkbride Hall. Current tickets will be honored on the new date. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit Spark in the Dark. Tickets: 800-836-0717.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission and Up North Pride seek art for a temporary public exhibition during Pride Week this summer. Eight artists are selected and given $500 for their project. Art is displayed for about one week in downtown Traverse City. Submit a 2D or 3D piece by March 23. Contact: 231-922-2050.
Museum stops activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum halted its weekly activities for preschool and elementary students during the coronavirus outbreak. The museum plans to remain closed until at least April 5.
Library scraps movie night
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library is stopping its activities until April 7. This includes the March 24 movie night event.
Staged reading called off
GLEN ARBOR — Paralell 45 Theatre canceled its March 24 performance “Lungs” at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The center plans to remain closed until April 6. More details: 231-334-6112.
Reading contest winners named
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series recently announced the winners of its annual Battle of the Books competition. The finale event was canceled, so the fourth and fifth graders from the Page Flipping Phoenixes and D.A.R. Returns share the victory this year. All team members receive a $25 gift certificate to Horizon Books and a signed copy of Ben Hatke’s newest book.
