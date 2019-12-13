Market, open house
SUTTONS BAY — The Holiday Market and Studio Open House goes from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Moraine, 412 N. Joseph St. Meet local artists, create make-and-take jewelry products and enjoy refreshments. Contact: 231-866-4246.
Christmas Magic
BEULAH — Christmas Magic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in downtown Beulah. Kids’ activities, caroling, wagon rides and visits with Santa are included. Dress in costumes for the parade at 5:15 p.m. Stores stay open late.
Shopping event
ELK RAPIDS — The “One-Stop Christmas Shop” is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the town hall. Products include Pampered Chef, Mary Kay, Discovery Toys, Avon, Tupperware and more.
Holiday market
ELK RAPIDS — Twisted Fish Gallery hosts its annual “Shop, Drop and Jingle” Holiday Soiree and Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14. Browse works by artists Susan Bloye, Cathy Brown, Dick Davis and Tom Krueger. Caroling, poetry and treats are also included.
Kids’ party
TRAVERSE CITY — The Children’s Christmas Party goes from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at VFW Cherryland Post 2780. Enjoy crafts, games, cake walk, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sleigh rides and a free lunch.
Holiday Open House
TRAVERSE CITY — Tour holiday decorations at the Perry Hannah House, now Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 14. Derek Woodruff presents a holiday centerpiece floral design program at 5 p.m. Rick Harkert and TC Celtic provide live music. Bring nonperishable items for the Father Fred Foundation food pantry or unwrapped kids’ items for Toys for Tots. Cookies are provided.
Book, music festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The Holiday Books and Music Festival is open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Regional authors sign their books and musicians perform in the Mercato. Books and CDs are available for purchase. Kids can visit with Santa and get their face painted at Kirkbride Hall.
Third Sunday Art Project
TRAVERSE CITY — The Third Sunday Art Project goes from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Dennos Museum. All ages may create an art project to take home. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids under 17. Contact: 231-995-1029.
Visits with Santa
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a visit with Santa and Jenny the Storytelling Elf at 11 a.m. Dec. 21.
Scrapbooking demonstration
ALDEN — Andrea Teboe demonstrates scrapbooking at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 during the Antrim Photography Workshop meeting. Cost is $10 for non-members. More details: ll.pics44@gmail.com.
Activities for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly activities for preschool and elementary students. Craft a stick snowflake at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Listen to the tale “The Very Hungry Reindeer” and complete a hands-on activity at 11 a.m. Dec. 19. Decorate cookies from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21. Museum admission is $7.
Holiday show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Bergamot Holiday Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at City Opera House. Nathaniel and Jillian perform indie-folk tunes. Tickets start at $15. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Visits with Santa
