Live music at the bookstore
TRAVERSE CITY — Jim Crockett performs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Horizon Books. Enjoy cookies and coffee during the show.
Detroit musician signs book
TRAVERSE CITY — Detroit musician Carolyn Striho signs her poetry and song lyrics collection “Detroit Maiden Energy” from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 28 at Horizon Books. Striho also plans to play.
Michigan artist performs
PETOSKEY — Michigan singer-songwriter Luke Woltanski performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Red Sky Stage in Bay Harbor. Woltanski plays guitar, piano, mountain dulcimer, Native American flute and harmonica. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call 231-487-0000.
Countdown to 2020
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts a countdown to 2020 starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 31. Kids can decorate the ball, noisemakers and party hats. The ball drops at noon, and the party continues until 3 p.m.
Comedy and wine event
TRAVERSE CITY — Sips ‘n Giggles features Andrew Norelli at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Old Town Playhouse. Enjoy stand-up comedy and drinks from Leelanau Peninsula wineries. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
NWS 2020 season lineup
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series recently announced the lineup for its 10th year at City Opera House. All events begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available to the public starting Jan. 3. Prices vary. Box office: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.
Upcoming author events:
- Jan. 31 — Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope”
- Feb. 6 — Steve Luxenberg, “Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson, and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation”
- March 5 — Peter Heller, “The River”
- April 9 — Terry McMillan, “It’s Not All Downhill from Here”
- April 22 — Pam Houston, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country”
- June 28 — Anthony Kronman, “The Assault on American Excellence”
- July 10 — Mark Nepo, “Drinking from the Rivers of Light: A Life of Expression”
- July — Elaine Weiss, “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote”
Live in the Yurt concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Fleet hosts the next Live in the Yurt show at 7 p.m. Jan. 4. Erin Zindle, of The Ragbirds, performs solo. Tickets are $15. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Design projects requested
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC’s Visual Communications department invites local nonprofits to submit graphic design, art direction and new media projects for potential class projects during the spring semester. Ideas may include logos, brochures, ad campaigns, film, animations or others that allow students to work with clients. Submissions are due Jan. 6. Contact: cschaefer@nmc.edu; 231-995-1334.
Yarn Therapy sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Yarn Therapy: Knitting and Crocheting Group meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Share ideas while working on a project. Tea is provided.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to craft a snowman measuring stick at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Admission is $7 per person.
Tile game sessions
ALDEN — People of all skill levels are invited to play the Chinese tile game mahjong from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsored by Alden District Library and Friends of the Library.
