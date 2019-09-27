Fall dance
KINGSLEY — St. Mary-Hannah Altar Society hosts its fall dance from 6:30-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the school. Two Old Broads and Three Buddies play music. Cost is $20 and includes food and drinks. Tickets are available at the door. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Contact: 231-263-5640.
Clothing art discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Hat maker Keira Duvernoy and textile artist Meg Staley discuss their works during “Talk About Art: The Craft of Artisan Clothing” at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. This is part of the exhibition “Fiber Without Borders,” which runs through Nov. 7.
The Duges performance
CEDAR — The Duges perform from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Big Cat Brewery. Garrison Wilson and Doug Moser play classic folk, rock, Gospel and pop songs. Donations support Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Call for artists
ELK RAPIDS — Artists may apply for the 2019 Winter Fantasy Art Show, set for Nov. 30 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Original, mixed media art, crafts and local handmade goods are accepted. Registration: 231-676-6065 or gourds@pillywigginsgarden.com.
Pottery event
RAPID CITY — Silly Sister’s Pottery provides a free demonstration from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at 11421 Hickin Road NW. Elk Rapids Women hosts this pottery throwing, trimming and glazing event. Refreshments provided. RSVP by Oct. 1: elkrapidswomen@gmail.com.
Evening book club
INTERLOCHEN — The “Let’s Talk About It” evening book group meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Interlochen Public Library. This month, discuss the novel “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett.
Scottish band performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 as part of the On the Porch concert series at Sleder’s Family Tavern. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana or Brilliant Books. Pay $25 at the door. Contact: 231-947-9213.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts Off the Wall Movie Night at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Helena Township Community Center. A potluck dinner begins at 6 p.m. Call 231-331-4318 to sign up.
Rotary show
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Rotary hosts “Opening Night — A Musical Revue” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Elk Rapids High School. The evening features the Rotary band and chorus, Fitch Dance Company of Kalkaska, TC Swing Club, Ballet Etc. and GUSTO. The Lions Club serves dinner at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Tickets are $10 for the meal and $10 for the show. Proceeds support Rotary Good Works. Purchase online. Contact: errotary@gmail.com.
Concerts on the Hill continues
BEULAH — The Concerts on the Hill series continues with Peter, Paul and Mary Remembered at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Donations benefit Benzie Senior Resources.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority seeks submissions for its annual “Art of Recovery: The Human Journey.” The show is open to Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Wexford, Missaukee, Crawford and Roscommon county residents who deal with grief, divorce, mental or physical illness, addiction, trauma, job loss or other conditions. Deadline is Oct. 4. More information: 231-935-3099 or 231-271-6177.
