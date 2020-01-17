Teen dance slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Teens are invited to a winter dance from 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18 at Traverse Area District Library. Formal attire is suggested. Get free tickets at the circulation desk or email teens@tadl.org.
Winter exhibitions set
TRAVERSE CITY — Three exhibitions open Jan. 19 at the Dennos Museum Center. Photographer Howard G. Buffett presents “40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World” through April 26. Canadian artist Karen Bondarchuk depicts her mother’s Alzheimer’s and dementia in “Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day.” Her hand-cut artwork is displayed through May 24. “Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper” features Jillian Bruschera, Julia Goodman, Reni Gower, Trisha Oralie Martin, Melissa Potter, Marilyn Propp and Maggie Puckett. The exhibition is up until May 24.
Soap-making class
ELK RAPIDS — Wildflower Soapworks offers a class from 1-3 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 19. Make eight bars of soap to take home. Cost is $75 each. Registration: 231-264-8000.
Peace Day activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts Peace Day from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 20. Kids and caregivers can complete puzzles, learn about peace symbols and more. This is part of the United Way MLK Day of Service.
MLK Day concert
TRAVERSE CITY — MLK: A Musical Remembrance occurs at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at City Opera House. The free event features NMC Children’s Choir Cantus, Chamber Singers, Canticum Novum, NMC Jazz Big Band and Lab Band. Sponsors: Building Bridges with Music and TC Human Rights Commission. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Hands-on challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library opens its 2020 MakerSpaces with the Makey Makeys challenge at 4 p.m. Jan. 21. Hands-on activities are suited for families with kids ages 6-12 or 5 and younger with an adult.
Story hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to InterActive Storytime at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Listen to Kim Norman’s tale “Ten on the Sled.” Admission is $7.
Ukulele session
INTERLOCHEN — Society of Traverse Region Ukulele Musicians hosts a jam session at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring an instrument or borrow one. This free event occurs on the fourth Thursday of each month.
Ensembles perform
INTERLOCHEN — Vocal octet Roomful of Teeth performs with the Dublin Guitar Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall. Tickets are $34 for adults, $14 for students. Box office: 231-276-7800.
Authors added to NWS season
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series recently added two authors to its 10th season lineup. Robert Giles presents his nonfiction account “When Truth Mattered” on May 14, and Scott Turow discusses his legal thriller “The Last Trial” on May 20. The public can purchase tickets starting Jan. 17. Box office: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.
Call for public art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks proposals from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau county artists. The artwork will be installed downtown. Applications are available in late January. Finalists present their ideas March 5 at Workshop Brewing Company. Contact: 231-922-2050; hello@tcpublicart.org.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts entries for its 2020 exhibition “Who Owns the Water?” Ninth through 12th grade students in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties may submit their works in any media. Online submissions are due March 4. The juried show runs April 7 through May 1. More details: 231-334-6112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.