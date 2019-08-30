Block party Sept. 1
TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Fleet hosts the Summer Wind Down Block Party from 3-10 p.m. Sept. 1. Enjoy live music on two stages. Cover charge is $5.
Twilight Walking Tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Twilight Walking Tours begin at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Duncan Clinch Marina. Hear stories of the Great Lakes and Grand Traverse region. This event takes place on Sunday evenings in September. Other dates: Oct. 6-10.
Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Arts and crafts sessions start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 3. A story and hands-on activity begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 5. Toddler playtime goes from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 6. More details: 231-932-4526.
Essay contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan sponsors the annual “America & Me Essay Contest.” Eighth graders are invited to write about their Michigan heroes. The top 10 winners in each state receive a monetary prize. Submissions are accepted Sept. 3 through Nov. 15. More details: 517-679-5411; lfedewa@fbinsmi.com.
Evening book club
INTERLOCHEN — The “Let’s Talk About It!” evening group meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “The Library at the Edge of the World” by Felicity Hayes-McCoy. Meetings occur on the first Wednesday of every month.
Poetry workshop for adults
INTERLOCHEN — The free workshop “Finding Beauty and Rhythm in Poetry” is set at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Adults are invited to discuss Mary Oliver, Jim Harrison, Fleda Brown and other poets. Call 231-276-6767 or visit the library to sign up.
Author speaks Sept. 5
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Maraniss at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at City Opera House. Maraniss speaks about his nonfiction book “A Good American Family: The Red Scare and My Father.” Dessert, music and a cash bar are available at 6 p.m. General admission is $15. Reserved seats are $25. Students pay $5. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Inaugural Irish festival
BEAVER ISLAND — The inaugural Emerald Isle Irish Feile Festival is Sept. 6-8. This event features Irish music, history, arts and crafts, traditional food and tea and dancing. The weekend also includes a tribute to Beaver Island-born fiddler Patrick Bonner, who was posthumously inducted into the Michigan Irish American Hall of Fame. A three-day pass is $30. More details: 231-448-2505.
Opening reception
TRAVERSE CITY — The exhibition “Modern Female Archetypes” opens with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 6 at Higher Art Gallery. More than 20 artists contributed their works. The show is on display until Oct. 6.
Written art event
ELK RAPIDS — Twisted Fish Gallery celebrates the “Poetic Abstraction” show at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Pier Wright reads poetry from his book “Up Black Mountain” and Rufus Snoddy offers prose from his collection of observations and musings. View their works through Sept. 14.
Instrument sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Music Boosters annual Used Instrument Sale is set from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 7 at West Middle School. Drop off instruments from 9-11:30 a.m. Fifteen percent of sales support scholarships and classroom mini grants. Questions: 231-933-6984.
Bob Saget show
PETOSKEY — Television star and comedian Bob Saget performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts at Bay Harbor. This event is appropriate for mature audiences, not kids. Tickets start at $43. Contact: 231-439-2600.
Book launch
TRAVERSE CITY — Patricia Steele launches and signs her memoir “The Gift of Second Chances: When Shame Isn’t Enough: Seeking Freedom from Addiction” at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Kensington Church. A portion of book sales benefit Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City.
