Artisans needed for pop-up
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artisans for the Valentine’s Pop-up Shop, set from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Makers of jewelry, handbags, candles, cards, bath products, essential oils and other items may apply.
Email up to five images to higherartgallery@gmail.com by Jan. 25.
Call for poems at TC library
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library accepts submissions for its annual Poets’ Night Out. The contest is open to residents of Alcona, Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Wexford counties. Submit up to three poems by Jan. 25. Mail or drop off at TADL, 610 Woodmere Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Questions: 231-932-8502; pno@tadl.org.
Beethoven concert
INTERLOCHEN — Traverse Symphony Orchestra presents “Intimate Beethoven” at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 in Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $25.50. More details: 231-947-7120.
Queer Tales Book Club
TRAVERSE CITY — Queer Tales Book Club meets at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Polestar. Discuss the “Frog and Toad” series.
Fundraiser concert at Broomstacks
MAPLE CITY — Empire Area Community Center Emergency Fund Concert goes from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Broomstacks Kitchen and Taphouse. Blind Dog Hank performs. Contact: empireareacommunitycenter@gmail.com.
Hallmark media CEO leaves
NEW YORK — The head of Hallmark’s media business is leaving the company after 11 years, just a month after its flagship Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing. No reason was given for Bill Abbott’s departure, and no replacement was named.
In a statement, Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc., said that with immense competition from TV networks and streaming services, it is important for the company to find “relevant new ways to grow our business.”
Abbott was CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, a company controlled by Hallmark Cards. Crown Media’s flagship cable channel is The Hallmark Channel, known for family-friendly programming, particularly made-for-TV Christmas-themed movies.
In December, the Hallmark Channel’s decision to pull an ad featuring the same-sex couple led to an outcry online. The company later reversed the decision. Crown Media also operates the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama networks, subscription streaming service Hallmark Movies Now and e-book publishing division Hallmark Publishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.