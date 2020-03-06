Book display
INTERLOCHEN — A book display is available through March 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Find a text to read, rate it and enter a drawing for a prize. More details: 231-276-6767.
Baby Play Time
INTERLOCHEN — Baby Play Time begins at 10 a.m. March 6 and 20 at Interlochen Public Library. Events are open to kids ages 2 and younger and include stories, songs and movement.
‘Silent Sky’ production
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents its production of “Silent Sky” at 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, 12-14 and 19-21. Show begins at 2 p.m. March 8 and 15. Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Reading contest
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series and Traverse Area District Library present Battle of the Books from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7 at NMC Scholars Hall. Students compete to show their knowledge of the texts they read. Judges select two teams to participate in the championship round.
Challenge Island event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts another Challenge Island program from 10 a.m. to noon March 7. Kindergarten through fifth graders can learn about animals, their habitats, adaptations and world issues. More information: 231-932-4526.
Artist leads workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Gwen Perenchio, of Bella Filato Studio, offers the Punch Needle Workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Learn stitching basics, how to fix mistakes, how to change color and how to choose materials. Cost is $75 for materials and light refreshments. Space is limited. Call 231-264-0123.
Band in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The “On the Porch” Concert Series continues with the Charlie Millard Band at 5 p.m. March 8 at Sleder’s Family Tavern. The Michigan group presents an indie-Americana songwriting style. Tickets are $20 at Oryana, Brilliant Books or tcconcerts.com. Pay $25 at the door. Contact: 231-947-9213.
‘Frozen, Jr.’ auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company hosts auditions for “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” from 4-7 p.m. March 9-10. Students are eligible if they completed prerequisites for Young Company Broadway Junior Musical. Performances are in June. More: 231-947-2210.
Artist reception
TRAVERSE CITY — Amy Lynn Spitzley presents her collection “Chasing Joy” from 5-7 p.m. March 9 at City Opera House. Meet the artist and view her mixed media artwork. Free.
Yarn Therapy events
INTERLOCHEN — Yarn Therapy: Knitting and Crocheting Group meets from 10-11:30 a.m. March 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Share ideas while working on a project. All levels are welcome.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum invites preschool and elementary students to its programs from March 10-13. Decorate a rain stick at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Tuesday. Listen to the story “Green Eggs and Ham” and complete a hands-on project at 11 a.m. Thursday. Finally, explore the five senses at the spring-themed sensory table from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Admission is $7 each.
Reading to Chaz
INTERLOCHEN — Kids can read to therapy dog Chaz from 4-6 p.m. March 11 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library.
Navajo film screening
SUTTONS BAY — View the documentary “Navajo Code Talkers” at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at Bay Community Theatre. All seats are $10. Passes are not accepted for this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.