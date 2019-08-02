Annual musical fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Buckets of Rain hosts its annual “Song for Hope” fundraiser Aug. 8-10 in front of Horizon Books. Performers sing and play musical instruments from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Proceeds are used for urban gardening projects in Detroit and Leelanau County. Donate online or at the performance site. Contact 231-883-7213 or chris@bucketsofrain.org to get involved.
Clay creations
BELLAIRE — The ART: Create with Clay event goes from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at Grass River Natural Area. Use clay to make pinch pots, native animals and other creations. All ages are welcome. Cost is $8. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Stories for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary children are invited to a storytelling event at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. This week’s story is “Bear’s New Friend” by Karma Wilson. A hands-on activity is included.
Author reading Aug. 8
NORTHPORT — Author Michael Zadoorian reads from his novel “Beautiful Music” at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Dog Ears Books. Books are available for purchase. This event is part of the Thursday Evening Author series.
Songwriters perform Aug. 8
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center presents songwriters Jim Crockett, Fred Ball and Mark Brown at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Old Art Building. Tickets are $20 at the venue or online. Pay $25 at the door. Call 231-256-2131.
Story time
BELLAIRE — Children ages 4 and older are invited to Nature Story Time from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Grass River Natural Area. Enjoy a story and an outdoor activity. Cost is $5 per child. Larger groups should call 231-533-8314.
Baubles, Bangles and Bags Sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library host the inaugural Baubles, Bangles and Bags Sale from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Items include costume jewelry, purses and scarves.
Oil paintings showcased
GLEN ARBOR — Local painter Frank Speyers showcases his oil paintings Aug. 9-15 at Center Gallery. The opening reception goes from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9.
Call for art
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center seeks submissions for the juried exhibition “Fiber Without Borders.” Works will be displayed Sept. 13 to Nov. 8. The show is open to 2D and 3D work. Submissions are due Aug. 8. More details: 231-334-6112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.