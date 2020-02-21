Comedy ensemble performs Feb. 22
INTERLOCHEN — The Tap Pack, a comedy ensemble featuring tap dancers, performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Pit tickets are $42; orchestra seats are $37. Box office: 231-276-7800.
Folk festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Songwriters In The Round hosts the free Great Indoor Folk Festival starting at noon Feb. 23 at Grand Traverse Commons. Performers include Runaway Mule, Harbor Hoedown, Boundarywater and more. An open microphone session goes from 1-5 p.m. at Cuppa Joe. CDs are available to purchase.
Winter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Chamber Singers, Canticum Novum and the children’s choirs present their winter concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Lars Hockstad Auditorium. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and kids under 12. Contact: 231-933-5910.
Fundraiser concert
TRAVERSE CITY — “Remembering Patsy Cline” begins at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at City Opera House. Judy Harrison and the band ReBooted perform. Guests may participate in the Patsy Cline look-alike contest. Students pay $15; other tickets start at $22. VIP prices include a post-show reception with appetizers and photos with the artists. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Free performances this month
ELK RAPIDS — Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials are in concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Both shows are free to celebrate Mardi Gras. Contact: 231-264-0530.
Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum invites preschool and elementary students to its weekly programs. Craft a shark puppet at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Feb. 25. InterActive Storytime features “Knuffle Bunny” and an activity at 11 a.m. Feb. 27. Discover With Me includes a play farmers market from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 28. Admission is $7 each.
Movie Night
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Library host Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bellaire Public Library. Watch the 2018 film “RBG” (rated PG) and enjoy popcorn.
Ukulele session
INTERLOCHEN — Society of Traverse Region Ukulele Musicians hosts a jam session at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring an instrument or borrow one during this free monthly event.
Benefit concert set for Feb. 27
LAKE ANN — Hugh Surname and the Passwords perform bluegrass from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Lake Ann Brewing Company. This is a fundraiser for the Empire Area Community Center’s emergency fund.
Father and son concert slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Local musician Billy Strings performs with his father Terry Barber at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at City Opera House. Tickets are $35 each. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Library offers games
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers more than 50 tabletop and board games for library cardholders to check out from the main branch, 610 Woodmere Ave. Games were recently added to the collection “Library of Things.” Checkout period is two weeks; renew up to four times unless a hold is in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.