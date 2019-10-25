Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan author Kath Usitalo signs copies of the book “Secret Upper Peninsula: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at Horizon Books. The paperback text is $20.95 at bookstores and Amazon.com.
Fall art class
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Autumn Reflections Art Class from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 26. Create artwork using pastels, pencil, watercolors and other materials. Cost is $8 per person.
Halloween dance
MAPLE CITY — A Halloween dance goes from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at St. Rita/ St. Joseph Hall. The Diddle Styx Polka Band, of Grand Rapids, provides the music. Prizes are available for the best costumes. Cost is $15 per person. Ages 16 and younger are free with a parent.
Halloween party
TRAVERSE CITY — Mt. Holiday hosts its Halloween party from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Sonic Boom DJ provides music. Open to adults ages 21 and older.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal hosts its final jazz event of the year from 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The Jeff Haas Trio performs with Bill and Laurie Sears, watercolorist Lisa Flahive and the 12-member NMC Vocal Jazz Ensemble.
Book club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Queer Tales Book Club meets at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Polestar, 717 Woodmere Ave., Suite C. Discuss “The Witch Boy” by Molly Ostertag. Meetings are run by Traverse Area District Library staff. Everyone is welcome, and reading the book is not required.
Singer-songwriter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriter Chuck Brodsky performs at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Sleder’s Family Tavern. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana and Brilliant Books. Admission is $25 at the door. More information: 231-947-9213.
Father, son authors visit
TRAVERSE CITY — Nelson and Alex DeMille discuss their military thriller novel “The Deserter” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at City Opera House. This National Writers Series event also features a cash bar and music starting at 6 p.m. General admission is $15; reserved seats are $25. Students pay $5. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Crafty Crop
KINGSLEY — St. Mary-Hannah Home and School Association sponsors the Crafty Crop from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 1-2. Crafters pay $30 for this work bee. Meals and snacks included. Call 231-263-5288 by Oct. 28 to register.
Call for artists
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center seeks artists for its annual Holiday Market from Nov. 3-17. The market features local, handmade gifts and gently used art supplies. Artists may send photos of their items and their contact information to info@oliverart.org. The deadline is Oct. 28.
Painting to the TSO
TRAVERSE CITY — Painting to the TSO starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Dennos Museum. Kids are invited to create art while listening to Halloween-themed music from Traverse Symphony Orchestra. A reading of the book “The Noisy Paint Box” is included.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to a crafting session at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Create a spider web with yarn.
Book club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Books and Brewskis meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Filling Station. Discuss Tim Keenan’s “The Good Hike: A Story of the Appalachian Trail, Vietnam PTSD and Love.”
Ukulele program
INTERLOCHEN — Society of Traverse Region Ukulele Musicians offers a ukulele program from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Community members are invited to listen, learn and play.
Stories for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to story time at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. This week’s tale is “The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything.” An interactive activity follows.
Youth present ‘The Outsiders’
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents “The Outsiders” at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3. The play is based on the coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton. Prices are $15 for adults and $8 for kids under 18. Box office: 231-947-2210.
