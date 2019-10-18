Singer-songwriter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan singer-songwriter Joshua Davis performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 at Old Town Playhouse. The Friday concert also features Laurel Premo, who plays banjo, fiddle and guitar and sings. Saturday includes Jen Sygit, a county/folk and bluegrass musician. Tickets are $30. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Craft fair Oct. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — Trinity Lutheran Church and School hosts a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. A silent auction, bake sale and lunch cafe are also available.
Photography exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club presents a photographic exhibition this fall at Crooked Tree Arts Center. View winning works from the club’s annual member competition through Nov. 16. A reception is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26.
Battle of the Books event
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts an informational event about Battle of the Books Grand Traverse at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn about the free book-based quiz competition for fourth and fifth grade students. Registration opens in November.
Traverse City Authors event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Authors meet from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19 at Horizon Books. Seven local authors share a selection of readings, short stories, poetry and presentations. The theme is “Local Color, which includes autumn and Halloween.
VFW hosts Halloween party
TRAVERSE CITY — A Halloween party starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the VFW Post 2780 on Veterans Drive. The evening includes a costume contest and DJ. Admission is free.
Blues artist performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Blues artist Selwyn Birchwood showcases the new album “Pick Your Poision” at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Milliken Auditorium. Tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. Dennos Museum members pay $25. Call 800-836-0717 to purchase.
Classical, pop concert
BEULAH — “The Singing Strings and Brilliant Brass” concert starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. The show features Interlochen Arts Academy faculty and friends. Benzie Area Christian Neighbors benefits from donations collected. This is the final show of the 2019 Concerts on the Hill series.
Lovett, acoustic group perform
INTERLOCHEN — Lyle Lovett performs with his acoustic group at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Lovett blends country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues tunes. Tickets start at $59. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Crafting sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts a crafting session for kids at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Mix paints to decorate a small pumpkin. Kids can also make their own trick-or-treating bag from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 25.
Author reading
INTERLOCHEN — Rebecca Makkai reads from her novel “The Great Believers” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Writing House Commons at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. Makkai writes about the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s in Chicago. Tickets are $22 for adults, $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Underwater photo discussion
ALDEN — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Helena Township Community Center. Alice Kukulski discusses underwater photos. A $10 donation is suggested for non-members. More details: ll.pics44@gmail.com.
Keychain-making session
TRAVERSE CITY — Create a sugar skull keychain for the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Traverse Area District Library. All materials are provided.
Piano concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Pianist and composer Keiko Matsui performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at City Opera House. Tickets start at $35. Students pay $15. Box office: 231-941-8082.
String band show
INTERLOCHEN — The Steep Canyon Rangers performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The string group plays pop, country, folk rock and bluegrass music.
Tickets start at $36. Box office: 800-681-5920.
