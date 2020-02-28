Cherry Festival concert
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival recently announced rock bands Collective Soul and Everclear perform the final concert July 11 on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 28. Reserved seats are $50; general admission is $35. The VIP Deck Experience includes adult beverages and a buffet dinner for $135. Purchase online or call 888-212-3258.
Ventriloquist shows
TRAVERSE CITY — Ventriloquist Richard Paul gives a family-friendly performance at 2 p.m. and an adults-only show at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Old Town Playhouse. Tickets for the earlier show are $15 for adults and $8 for youth under 18. Adults pay $20 in advance or $25 at the door for the evening event. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Gallery talk
GLEN ARBOR — Local art educator Linda Young talks about the exhibition “COLOR” at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Discuss how visual artists use color in their works. View the display through March 26.
Call for teen artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library staff seeks teen artists to design the new Teen Services sign at the main branch. Original artwork must be 4 feet by 8 feet. Entries are accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 29. Drop works off at the library or email to teens@tadl.org.
Christian music show
WILLIAMSBURG — New Hope Community Church hosts Steve Green at 3 p.m. March 1. Green performs with pianist Dick Tunney, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra and a community choir. Admission is free to celebrate the church’s 30 years in the region. Contact: 231-938-8056.
Needlework sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — The Threads group meets Mondays at 10 a.m. at Peninsula Community Library. Work on a needlework project through March 30.
Reading with therapy dogs
TRAVERSE CITY — Children can share stories with therapy dogs Coco and Lani at 3:30 p.m. March 2 and 16 at Peninsula Community Library. Call 231-223-7700 to reserve a spot.
Writing scholarships are available
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 National Writers Series scholarship competition is open through March 2. High school juniors and seniors in the five-country area are eligible to receive a $1,000 award in nonfiction, fiction or poetry. Submit pieces through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation website. More details: 231-943-0153.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Create a lion mane using recycled paper scraps at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. March 3. Listen to the story “Chicka, Chicka, Boom, Boom” and complete a hands-on activity at 11 a.m. March 5. Discover With Me features spring-themed games from 10 a.m. to noon March 6. Adults should accompany their kids. Museum admission is $7 each.
Watercolor session
TRAVERSE CITY — Becky Dykstra leads a watercolor card-making session at 10 a.m. March 4 at Peninsula Community Library. Space is limited. Call 231-223-7700 to reserve a spot.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts entries for its 2020 student exhibition “Who Owns the ?” Ninth through 12th grade students in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau county may submit their works in any media. Online submissions are due March 4. The juried show runs April 7 through May 1. More details: 231-334-6112.
