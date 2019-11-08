Film premiere
SUTTONS BAY — “Up There” premieres Nov. 8-14 at Suttons Bay Community Theatre. The movie stars Upper Peninsula native Zoe Kanters. Writers, producers, actors and directors answer questions at the Nov. 10-11 screenings. Box office: 231-271-3772.
Festival of Trees
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City hosts its annual Festival of Trees Nov. 8-10 at Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings. The preview party goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and costs $30. Attendees vote for their favorite holiday-decorated room and tree for $1 each. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds support local organizations.
Poetry workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Susan Griffiths leads a poetry workshop at 9 a.m. Nov. 9, 16 and 23 at Horizon Books. Topics include using creative imagery and rhythm.
Art sale Nov. 9
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS teacher and artist Adam VanHouten hosts an art sale Nov. 9 at his home studio, 9242 Shorter Lake Road. Framed and unframed watercolor and oil paintings are available to purchase. Proceeds support two elementary schools. More details: 231-392-1068 or 231-392-1989.
Author signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Bruce Cameron signs “A Dog’s Promise” from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Horizon Books. The third book in his series costs $26.99.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Karin Beery signs her books from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Table 12 Coffee Shop, 3211 Garfield Road. Her newest release is “Practically Married.” The event also includes board games.
Doodling session
ELK RAPIDS — Doodle Day goes from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twisted Fish Gallery. All ages may create artwork. Bring materials or borrow some. This free event occurs on the second Saturday of each month.
Family games available
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to play board games from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Interlochen Public Library. Toys are available for younger children. Game Day is a monthly event.
Family challenge event
TRAVERSE CITY —Challenge Island Family Night goes from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Design a “Pardon My Turkey” challenge.” Cost is $15 per family. Snacks and beverages are provided. More information: 231-932-4526.
Inaugural craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — West Bay Handmade presents its inaugural arts and craft show “Festi-Fall” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Grand Traverse Event Center. Admission is free. Questions: westbayhandmade@gmail.com.
Photography workshop
ALDEN — Gary Ennis discusses high dynamic range photography at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Helena Township Community Center. Annual Antrim Photography Workshop membership is $40. Class is $10 for non-members. More information: ll.pics44@gmail.com.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts crafting sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 12. Kids are invited to print dots and make Indian corn to decorate a door. Museum admission is $7 per person.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework session is open from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project. Meetings occur on the second Tuesday of every month.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart sessions begin at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for drawing, jewelry making, painting or other activities.
Morning book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Let’s Talk About It Morning Book Discussion Group meets at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. This month’s book is “The Stowaway” by Laurie Gwen Shapiro.
Story hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to hear the tale “Time to Sleep” and participate in an activity at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Museum admission is $7 each.
‘Guys and Dolls’ show
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Players present “Guys and Dolls” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. The show starts at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24. Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for kids. Purchase at the Village Market or Nature Connection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.