Holiday Art Show
LAKE ANN — A Holiday Art Show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Almira Town Hall. The event features jewelry, baskets, woodworking, paintings, soaps, handmade dolls and other items.
Craft fair
BELLAIRE — The Last Chance Craft Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Area Senior Activity Center. Browse woodworking, soaps, jewelry and other items from local artisans. Students from Bellaire Middle School offer gift wrapping and a bake sale, with proceeds supporting their spring trip to Washington D.C.
Open house
RAPID CITY — Silly Sister’s Pottery hosts a holiday open house from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at 11421 Hickin Road. Contact: 630-408-1405.
Crafting session
ELK RAPIDS — Kids are invited to decorate holiday cookies and wreaths from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Elk Rapids District Library. Craft and cookie supplies are provided.
Lighthouse fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Meet Elsa and Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” from 1-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Filling Station. Santa is also planning to attend. Cost is $5 and includes a photo opportunity, snowflake ornament crafts and coloring. This is a fundraiser for the Grand Traverse Lighthouse in Northport.
Encore Winds concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — Encore Winds performs its “Winds of December” show at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at First Congregational Church. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. The free “Tuba Christmas” concert starts at 2 p.m. Contact: 231-947-6698.
Concert in the yurt
TRAVERSE CITY — The Laurel Premo Trio performs traditional and new fiddle music from 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the yurt at the Little Fleet. Tickets are $15. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Jazz Bands and Vocal Jazz Ensemble present their Winter Jazz Ensemble Showcase from 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Milliken Auditorium. General admission is $13 for adults, $8 for students and seniors. Tickets available at the door.
Manitou Winds concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Manitou Winds presents its “Winter Songs and Carols” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Grace Episcopal Church. Soprano Emily Curtin Culler joins the ensemble in several selections. A free-will offering benefits the church’s Friday Community Lunch ministry.
