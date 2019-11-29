Art show Nov. 30
ELK RAPIDS — The Winter Fantasy Art Show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Browse pottery, paintings, woodwork, jewelry, fiber and other handcrafted artwork.
‘The Alphabet Experience’
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre presents “The Alphabet Experience” Nov. 30 through Dec. 8 at City Opera House. Shows start at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This production is suited to kids ages 3 and older. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Kids’ book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan author Lynne Rae Perkins signs her children’s book “Wintercake” from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at Horizon Books. The hardcover book is available at Amazon.com and local bookstores.
Comedy show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sips and Giggles show features Bill Bushart at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at West Bay Beach. Enjoy Leelanau Peninsula Wine and stand-up comedy. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. More details: 586-477-6732.
Remembrance concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Local musicians Jeff Haas, Laurie Sears, Jack Dryden, Tom Kaufmann and David Chown perform to honor Treva Jaffe at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Jaffe, who died in early November, performed jazz music at local venues, played piano for the NMC Jazz Lab Band and sang with the NMC vocal group. A wine and cheese reception follows the concert.
Messiah Sing
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Messiah Sing begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at Central United Methodist Church. The event features Laura Osgood Brown (soprano), John Bragle (tenor) and Keith Brown (baritone) along with the NMC Grand Traverse Chorale. Rehearsals start at 2:45 p.m. Admission is by donation.
Duo in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Duo Sweet Joe Williams and Preachers Daughter perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Sleder’s Family Tavern. This is part of the “On the Porch” Concert Series. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana and Brilliant Books. Pay $25 at the door. More details: 231-947-9213.
Irish holiday show
TRAVERSE CITY — The family-friendly show “Irish Christmas in America” begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Dennos Museum. Tickets are $25 for museum members, $30 in advance and $32 at the door. Contact: 231-995-1055.
Holiday musical revue
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents its musical revue “A Holiday Cabaret” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-4. Prices are $15 for adults and $8 for kids. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Weekly programs for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Decorate a gingerbread ornament at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hear the story “The 12 Months of Michigan” at 11 a.m. Dec. 5. Adult caregivers and kids can play winter-themed games from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 6. Admission is $7.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ musical
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Community Schools presents the musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. Dec. 4-7 in the auditorium. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family.
Holiday Open House
KINGSLEY — The annual Holiday Open House goes from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Enjoy live music, crafts, cookies and visits with Santa.
Open house
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts a holiday open house from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 5. Central United Methodist Hand Bell Choir presents seasonal music, and kids create gift tags and reindeer food packages. Attendees can browse the exhibition “Small Works” and the Gratitude Wall. Refreshments are available.
Writing scholarship contest open
INTERLOCHEN — The Virginia B. Ball Creative Writing Scholarship is open to students who are in ninth through 12th grade during the 2020-21 school year. Submit fiction, poetry, personal essay or memoir, screenwriting or playwriting samples. The winner receives a full-tuition scholarship to Interlochen Arts Academy. Applications are due Dec. 6.
Member exhibition
FRANKFORT — The annual Winter Member Exhibition opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Oliver Art Center. Refreshments are served. View the artwork through Jan. 3.
