Annual parade
NORTHPORT — The annual Northport Dog Parade is set to begin at noon Aug. 10. Costumed owners and their dogs may register starting at 10:30 a.m. on Mill Street. The afternoon also includes a dog agility exhibition, clowns, face painting and refreshments. More details: 231-386-9890.
Musical event
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents “It’s De-Lovely!” at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. The evening features violinist Barry Ross, vocalist Edye Evans Hyde and pianist Terry Lower. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Choir performance
CEDAR — Leelanau Summer Music Festival presents Lange Choral Ensemble at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at Holy Rosary Church. Listen to music from Haydn and other composers. A free-will offering is collected.
Photography group meeting
ALDEN — Antrim Photography Workshop members meet at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Steven Engle discusses wildflowers. Cost is $10 for non-members. Annual membership is $40. More details: ll.pics44@gmail.com or 231-313-8820.
Art with Heart
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, drawing, coloring or other creative works.
Tuesday Tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday Tours are offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 and 27 at the Dennos Museum Center. Join docents for a guided tour of the museum and discussions. Museum admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids under 17.
The Ragbirds perform
THOMPSONVILLE — The Ragbirds perform blues, rock and roots tunes at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Michigan Legacy Art Park. Tickets are $10 online or at the event. Attendees may bring chairs and blankets to the outdoor amphitheater. This is the final show of the 2019 Summer Sounds concert series.
Leelanau UnCaged UnCovered
NORTHPORT — Leelanau UnCaged UnCovered goes from 7-11 p.m. Aug. 11 at Willowbrook Mill. Learn what bands are performing at Leelanau UnCaged this fall and enjoy refreshments. Admission is $10 or free with a donation of a non-working musical instrument. Contact: 231-560-6042.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to turn paper plates into sun visors at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. More details: 231-932-4526.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group meets from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials to work on a project. The session occurs on the second Tuesday of each month.
Authors present new book
LELAND — Authors M. Christine Byron and Thomas Wilson present their newest book “Historic Leelanau: Recognized Sites and Places of Historical Significance” at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Leelanau Historical Society.
Music festival finale
GLEN ARBOR — The Summer Singers community choir performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Glen Lake Community Reformed Church. The group has closed the Manitou Music Festival for almost 20 years.
Tom Hagen Trio concert
BELLAIRE — “The Great American Composers” concert features the Tom Hagen Trio at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Church in the Hills. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Call 231-533-6001 to purchase.
Author visits library
LELAND — Author Tom Carr visits Leland Township Library at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. Carr discusses his second book “MI BAD: Robbers, Cutthroats and Thieves in Michigan’s Past and Present.”
Storytelling event
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids partners with HERE:SAY Storytelling in Traverse City to present “Showtime!” at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Local performers tell personal stories. A cash bar is available. Donations are appreciated.
Dave Arcari performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Blues guitarist and songwriter Dave Arcari performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Acoustic Taproom. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana or Brilliant Books. Pay $25 at the door. Contact: 231-275-2041.
Story time for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts InterActive Story Time at 11 a.m. Aug. 15. Kids can listen to the tale “Animals Should Definitely Not Wear Clothing” by Judi Barrett.
Quick Draw Competition
TRAVERSE CITY — Spectators are invited to the Quick Draw Competition from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Crystal Mountain. Watch 100 artists work during this Paint Grand Traverse event. Refreshments and live music are included. An art sale follows. Proceeds support Crooked Tree Arts Center and Michigan Legacy Art Park.
Discovery session
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary kids are invited to “Discover With Me” from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 16 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Play with toy cars and trucks.
Kids art fair Aug. 16
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts the Children’s Art Fair from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 16 outside of Chase Bank on Front Street. Kids in first through eighth grade are invited to show and sell their artwork. Entry is $5 per artist. Contact: 231-932-4526; staff@glcm.org.
Art displayed Aug. 16-29
GLEN ARBOR — Center Gallery hosts an opening reception for local painter Jeff Condon from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16. Condon displays his paintings until Aug. 29.
Legacy Gala
THOMPSONVILLE — The Michigan Legacy Art Park Legacy Gala goes from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16 at Crystal Mountain. Detroit artist Charles McGee received the 2019 Legacy Award for his lifetime achievements. The evening also includes a silent auction, cocktail hour, sparking wine reception, locally-sourced meal and live music. Tickets are $100 each. Contact: 231-378-4963.
Meet the author
ELK RAPIDS — Meet author L.E. Kimball at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Ethanology. Discuss Kimball’s book “A Good High Place” and enjoy refreshments.
Member exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The annual “Members Create” exhibition opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The works of 49 GAAC members are displayed through Aug. 29.
Blues show
Peshawbestown — The BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at Leelanau Sands Casino Showroom. Riser row seats cost $45, table seats are $60 and premium seats are $75. Purchase at StarTickets.com, the casino players club or Turtle Creek Casino Gift Shop.
Theater receives donations
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre received $25,070 in donations in July, surpassing their goal. Actor and comedian Tim Allen, who often summers in Leelanau County, plans to match up to $15,000 of the donations.
