Play auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Auditions for the musical comedy “[title of show]” start at 7 p.m. Feb. 3-4 at Old Town Playhouse. Roles are available for two women and two men. Prepare a 16-bar solo and bring sheet music. Performances are April 3-18. Scripts are online or call 231-947-2210.
Movie Mondays
BEULAH — The free Movie Mondays series features “Judy” (rated PG-13) at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Darcy Library of Beulah. Hearing assistance technology is available.
Other showings:
- Feb. 17 — “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” (rated R)
- March 2 — “The Goldfinch” (rated R)
- March 16 — “Overcomer” (rated PG)
- April 6 — “Get Out” (rated R)
- April 20 — “Harriet” (rated PG-13)
- May 4 — “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (rated PG)
Weekly activities for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary kids are invited to Great Lakes Children’s Museum for weekly hands-on activities. Craft a heart mosaic using paint chips and pompoms at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Listen to the story “The Hat” by Jan Brett at 11 a.m. Feb. 6. Discover With Me goes from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7. Children and caregivers can play games involving cars.
Tile game sessions
ALDEN — People of all skill levels are invited to play the Chinese tile game mahjong from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsored by Alden District Library and Friends of the Library.
Cellist, pianist in concertINTERLOCHEN — Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tickets are $34 for adults, $14 for students. Box office: 231-276-7800.
Preschool party
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts its annual Beach Party at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 5. Kids ages 2-5 can play in the water, make crafts, eat snacks and listen to stories. Bring a swimsuit and towel.
Story time
BELLAIRE — Story Hour occurs every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bellaire Public Library. This interactive program is for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Enjoy stories, crafts and snacks with Miss Diane.
Basketry events
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Experience is not required. Materials cost $5. More details: 231-331-6583.
Film fundraiser
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts a fundraiser for its Young Women in STEM program at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Bay Community Theatre. View the documentary “Maiden” and learn about the YWIS program. Tickets are $10 each. Email questions to isea@schoolship.org before the event.
‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ play
TRAVERSE CITY — The comedy drama “Love, Loss and What I Wore” opens at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Old Town Playhouse Studio Theatre at the Depot. Other shows: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 13-15 and 20-22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16. Tickets are $17 each. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Call for artists, crafters
ELK RAPIDS — People are invited to participate in the 2020 Elk Rapids Arts and Crafts Show, which takes place May 23, July 18 and Sept. 5. Register before April 1 for $95 per show. Call 231-264-8208.
Poetry event registration
GLEN ARBOR — The “Fresh Water Poetry Throwdown” is scheduled for April 19 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
High school students can read an original poem about water.
Participation is free, but poets must register by April 3. Space is limited.
This is part of the “Who Owns the Water?” exhibition, displayed through May 1.
Contact: 231-334-6112.
