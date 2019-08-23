‘The American Parlor’ concert
WILLIAMSBURG — Music House Museum welcomes pianist Peter Bergin for “The American Parlor” concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 for students. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Free film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — A free screening of the documentary “Line 5” is set from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the State Theatre. Michigan filmmaker Barton Bund answers questions after the screening. Refreshments and appetizers are available.
Singers begin fall season
BEULAH — Benzie Village Singers Ubuntu Choir hosts rehearsals Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. starting Sept. 9 at St. Philips Episcopal Church. An open house is set for Aug. 26. All voices are welcome. More details: Bonzodog333@icloud.com.
Father, son give talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Nelson DeMille and his son Alex discuss their thriller “The Deserter” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at City Opera House. This is a National Writers Series event. Tickets are available to the public starting Aug. 30. Prices vary. Box office: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.
Kids play group
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts a playgroup from 9-10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Parents are invited to bring their young kids for activities and snacks. More details: 231-932-4526.
‘Guys and Dolls’ auditions
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Players host open auditions for “Guys and Dolls” from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28-29 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Attendees should prepare a song. The play runs Nov. 15-24. Scripts are available at the Nature Connection. Questions: 231-264-6330.
Photography workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Grand Traverse Commons. Learn about building architecture. Cost is $10 for non-members. More details: ll.pics44@gmail.com or 231-313-8820.
Book club event
TRAVERSE CITY — Romance writer Tanya Anne Crosby and guest host Rose Hollander host the free Summer Book Club Social at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at City Opera House. The event includes a preview of the National Writers Series fall season, refreshments, a book exchange and prizes. Crosby also discusses her latest book “Everyday Lies.”
Sidewalk sales
ALDEN — Sidewalk sales are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1 at businesses in downtown Alden.
Artist talks paintings
GLEN ARBOR — California-based painter Patricia Schaefer discusses a new series of works at noon Aug. 30 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. She explores the human body and bodies of water during her artist’s residency at the center.
Local painter shows works
GLEN ARBOR — Northern Michigan painter Mary O’Neill opens her exhibition with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30 at Center Gallery. Her artwork is displayed through Sept. 12.
Country concert
PESHAWBESTOWN — Country musician Scotty McCreery performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at Leelanau Sands Casino Showroom. Tickets start at $65. Premium tickets include the pre-show WTCM Tailgate Party. Purchase at StarTickets.com, Leelanau Sands Casino Players Club or Turtle Creek Casino Gift Shop.
Arts and Crafts Show
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 31. Artists can call 231-264-8202 for a booth.
Coloring contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a coloring contest for kids ages 13 and younger. Pick up a coloring page from the Youth Services desk.
Choose an image to color from the book “Beyond the Lighthouse, Over the Mountains.”
Entries are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
Winners from each age group receive $50 for their favorite charity.
Concert on the Lawn
LELAND — The free Concert on the Lawn features K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Old Art Building. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. Beer, wine and cider are available to purchase. If it rains, the show goes on inside the venue.
September art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Courtyard Fine Art presents the show “Paris” in September. View original etchings and lithographs depicting the French city’s parks, markets and architecture. The gallery, located at 914 E. Eighth St., is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by appointment. Contact: 231-929-9877.
