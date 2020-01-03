Free family yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Free family-friendly yoga sessions are available at 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Classes include basic poses and breathing techniques for ages 4-11. Reserve a spot online or call 231-935-4077.
‘Silent Sky’ auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts auditions for “Silent Sky” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Roles are available for four women and one man. The production is set March 6-21. Pick up a script at the OTP Business Office or email office@oldtownplayhouse.com.
After School Art program slated
GLEN ARBOR — Enrollment is open for session three of the After School Art program at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The program runs from 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4, 11. Kindergarten through fourth graders may attend. Tuition is $65 for GAAC members, $75 for non-members. A snack and all art supplies are included. Registration: 231-334-6112.
Book discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Women’s Club hosts a program on the book “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” at noon Jan. 8 at Glen Lake Reformed Church. Bring a lunch, if desired. More information: 262-914-1889.
Reading to Chaz
INTERLOCHEN — Kids can read to certified therapy dog Chaz, a St. Bernard, from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 8 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library.
Morning book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Let’s Talk About It! Morning Book Discussion Group meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss Melanie Benjamin’s “The Aviator’s Wife.”
Miniature Night
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library, East Bay Branch hosts Miniature Night from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9. The Northern Michigan Mini Makers Miniature Club works on small projects. More information: 231-922-2085.
Exhibition opens on Jan. 10
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts an opening reception for the exhibition “COLOR” from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10. Nearly 30 artists present their works, which are displayed through March 26.
Adults-only magic show
ACME — Ben Whiting presents his Tricks Against Humanity from 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 10-11 and 17-18 at Turtle Creek Casino.
The magic and mind reading show is for adults ages 18 and older.
Tickets are $25 each. Contact: 800-922-2946.
Film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Cinema Curiosa presents the documentary “The World Before Your Feet” at 8 p.m. Jan. 10 in the McGuire Community Room.
Watch Matt Green walk every block of every street in New York City, more than 8,000 miles.
Challenge Island event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts the next Challenge Island Northwestern Michigan program at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11. Kids can participate in science, technology, engineering and math activities. Registration: 231-633-4955; rallen@challenge-island.com.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artworks for its annual community fundraiser exhibition, on display Sept. 4 through Oct. 4. Artists of all mediums may enter. The show benefits Pete’s Place, a shelter for homeless youth. Send images to higherartgallery@gmail.com by Aug. 1. Entry is $20.
