Kid Card Contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s Kid Card Contest is open through Nov. 15. Youth under 18 can submit a 2-D non-digital design. Send artwork to ashlea@elgruponorte.org or call 231-883-8297 with questions.
Ensemble performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Vocal ensemble Windborne performs at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Sleder’s Family Tavern as part of the “On the Porch” concert series. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana and Brilliant Books. Admission is $25 at the door. More information: 231-947-9213.
Community conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone is invited to discuss Bill McKibben’s “Falter” from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 18 at Horizon Books. Michigan Climate Action Network Director Kate Madigan moderates the conversation. The climate change book is the 2019 Bob Russell Resilience Reading Project selection.
Weekly activities for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly activities for preschool and elementary students. Paint a plate with sunflowers or turkeys at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Story hour starts at 11 a.m. Nov. 21. Toddlers can play with cars, trucks and other items with wheels from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22.
Opera at the theater
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre shows the Royal Opera House production “Don Pasquale” at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. The comedic opera includes subtitles and an intermission. All seats are $15.
Book club discussion
KALKASKA — The T.T. Nooners Book Club meets at noon Nov. 21 at Kalkaska County Library. Discuss “Into No Man’s Land” by Irene Miller, a Holocaust survivor. Newcomers are welcome to these monthly events.
Movie screening
TRAVERSE CITY — The movie “Unplanned” screens at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Old Mission Peninsula. The event is free, but donations are accepted. More information: 231-342-7028.
Free film screening
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library screens “The Public” (rated PG-13) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Empire Township Hall. More details: 231-326-5361.
Craft sale
ALDEN — The Alden Crafts Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22-23 at the Helena Township Community Center. More details: 231-331-4643.
Duo in concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Moxie Strings perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Music House Museum. General admission is $20; students pay $5. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Bookstore concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jim Crockett Trio performs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Horizon Books. Singer-songwriter Crockett plays blues, folks and roots with bassist Dennis Armstrong and lead guitarist Ray Smith. The concert occurs on the fourth Friday of each month until June 27.
Library book sale
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. Books, DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs and puzzles are available for purchase. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Painting workshop
BELLAIRE — Local artist Dani Knoph leads the Wildlife in Watercolor painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at Grass River Natural Area. Bring photos of animals or plants to use as references. Supplies are provided. Space is limited. Cost is $25. Registration: 231-533-8314.
‘The Nutcracker’ ballet
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” Nov. 23 and 24 at Milliken Auditorium. Saturday shows begin at 2 and 7 p.m. The Sunday performance starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids and seniors. More information: 231-995-1055.
Mel Larimer Concert Series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mel Larimer Concert Series begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at First Congregational Church. Performances feature Grand Traverse Area Festival Chorus and Chamber Orchestra, NMC Grand Traverse Chorale and Chamber Singers, the NMC Children’s Choir and soloists Laura and Keith Brown. Admission is $10 for kids, $15 for adults. More details: 231-947-6698.
Library seeks donations
ELK RAPIDS — People may drop off new and used jewelry, bags and accessories to Elk Rapids District Library. Friends of the Library plans to host the “Glamour, Glitter and Glitz” sale in September 2020.
