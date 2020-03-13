Media sale canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Traverse Area District Library's March 13-14 Media Sale is canceled because of coronavirus concerns. The library recently canceled all events until April 15.
Basketry sessions
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library host basket-making classes at 10 a.m. March 14 and 21. Cost is $30. Call 231-258-9411 for the event location.
Paper weaving workshop
INTERLOCHEN — The Make-A-Gift Series continues with a paper weaving class for adults from 10 a.m. to noon March 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Art supplies are provided. Space is limited. Call 231-276-6767 or visit the library to register.
Ballet tells Irish tale
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre presents “Legend of Knockgrafton” at 2 and 7 p.m. March 14 at Dennos Museum Center. Prices are $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Purchase through MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-929-2787.
Call for artists
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center seeks artists for the new Open Call Exhibition, which runs March 20 through April 17. Drop off one or two items March 14-15. Entry is $5 for the public and free for center members. An opening reception goes from 5-7 p.m. March 20. More details: 231-352-4151.
Egg-decorating classes
CEDAR — Polish egg-decorating workshops called “Pisanki” are set from 6-9 p.m. March 14 and 21 at Polish Art Center. Wine and non-alcoholic drinks and appetizers are provided. Cost is $50 per person. These events are suitable for ages 13 and older. Register online or call 231-835-2242.
Kennedy’s Kitchen concert
SUTTONS BAY — Irish group Kennedy’s Kitchen performs at 4 p.m. March 15 at the Bay Community Theatre. Seats are $25 online or at the door.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Craft a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. March 17. Hear the story “The Little Blue Truck” and complete a related activity at 11 a.m. March 19. Discover With Me includes play on indoor soft gym equipment from 10 a.m. to noon March 20. Admission is $7 each.
Stories for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids ages 5 and younger are invited to story hour at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Bellaire Public Library. Enjoy crafts and snacks too. Caregivers must accompany their children.
Jewelry-making workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Moraine Shop & Studio hosts a jewelry-making workshop from 6:30-9 p.m. March 18 at The Little Fleet. Shape and form metal wire for a necklace and two pairs of earrings. Cost is $85 and includes tools. Pay $10 more for a cocktail. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Book discussion
KALKASKA — The T.T. Nooners Book Club meets at noon March 19 at Kalkaska County Library. Discuss the novel “The Garden of Evening Mists” by Tan Twan Eng.
NPR live recording
INTERLOCHEN — NPR’s youth classical music program “From the Top” is recorded live at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Interlochen Arts Academy soloists and ensembles share songs and stories in Corson Auditorium. Tickets are $34 for adults, $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.