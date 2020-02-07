Preschool fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Preschool Information Fair is set from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at Eastern Elementary. Families can learn about the enrollment process for TCAPS tuition-based preschool. Kids are welcome. Questions: 231-933-1759.
Dental Health Day eventTRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Oral Health Coalition celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month by sponsoring Dental Health Day on Feb. 8. View “Playmobil: The Movie” (rated PG) at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre. NMC dental assisting students perform a skit and provide oral health information and tooth care bags. Doors open at 9 a.m. Film costs 25 cents.
Call for artists
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center calls for artists for the Printmaking Invitational. People are invited to submit one or two artworks Feb. 8-9. The show opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 14 and runs through March 13. Entry is $5 for the public and free for art center members. More details: 231-352-4151.
Valentine workshop
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society and Leland Township Library host the Valentine Workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the library. Create vintage-themed cards for family, friends and local seniors. Refreshments and supplies are provided. Admission is free.
Pop-up shop
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the “Love Locally” Valentine’s pop-up shop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8. Handmade items for purchase include stone art, decorative frames, jewelry and more. The gallery also offers 10 percent off artwork.
Doodling session
ELK RAPIDS — Doodle Day takes place from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Everyone is invited to express their creativity during this art session. Supplies are available, but guests can bring their own.
Jazz pianist performs
ELK RAPIDS — Jazz pianist David Chown performs at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at First Presbyterian Church. The concert is free. Call 231-392-1862 to learn more.
Art with Heart meeting
INTERLOCHEN — The Art with Heart session starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for drawing, coloring, jewelry making or other projects.
Watercolor painting
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to the four-part Introduction to Watercolor Painting series starting Feb. 12 from 1-3 p.m. at Interlochen Public Library. Bring brushes, paints and paper. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Book club meetings
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts two monthly book clubs: The Page Turners on the second Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the Last Tuesday Book Group at 1 p.m. Call 231-533-8814.
Valentine’s Day Dance
WILLIAMSBURG — Mel and Nancy Kiogima present the Valentine’s Day Dance from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Music House Museum. Come at 6:30 p.m. for lessons. Dancers of all levels are welcome. Tickets are $15. Contact: 231-938-9300.
Bracelet workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Artist Cathy Brown presents the Viking Knit Bracelet Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Materials and lunch are included. Cost is $125. Registration: 231-264-0123.
Call for artists, crafters
ELK RAPIDS — Artists and crafters are needed for the 2020 Harbor Days Art and Craft Show, set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Space rental is $85. Write checks to Elk Rapids Harbor Days Association at P.O. Box 801 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629. Applications are due June 26. Questions: 231-342-1058.
