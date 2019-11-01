Writing event
TRAVERSE CITY — National Novel Writing Month begins with the NaNoWriMo: Costume Kickoff from 3-9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Horizon Books. Contact: soulkiss919@gmail.com.
Church craft fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Immaculate Conception hosts its annual Craft Show from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the school, 314 Vine St. More than 80 exhibitors sell their works. A bake sale, luncheon and craft raffle are available. Call 231-883-2561.
Fine Art Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop hosts its 10th annual Fine Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the South Chapel. Paintings, textiles, pottery and other items are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the WRC. More information: ebruman@wrcgt.com.
Book launch
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Laura Knight Cobb launches her newest book “The Lesson of the Lark” from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Horizon Books. The children’s story is about women’s right to vote and highlights the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Some proceeds benefit Equal Means Equal Campaign, which supports ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Books are available to purchase.
Indie-folk duo performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Indie-folk duo The Harmaleighs performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Milliken Auditorium. This concert is part of the Interlochen Presents lineup. Tickets are $30. Go online or call 800-681-5920 to purchase.
Fall art workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery offers the Cold Wax and Oil Workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Lunch and materials are included. Reservations: 231-252-4616.
House concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Harmony North of 45 presents a house concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 3. Female singer-songwriters perform original songs and others using various instruments. Donations are appreciated at the door. Call 231-622-2944 for seating and the location.
Dance troupe performance
INTERLOCHEN — Dance troupe Ailey II performs at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tickets are $38 for adults, $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Playhouse seeks art
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse seeks art showing winter or holiday scenes for a mini-art exhibition. The show is runs Nov. 15 through Dec. 14 during performances of “Elf, the Musical.” Drop off artwork by Nov. 4. Call 231-947-2210.
Essential oils class
KINGSLEY — Shelley VanBrocklin offers “The Oily Lifestyle: Essential Oils for Healthy Body, Mind and Home” from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Create products to take home; supplies provided. Registration due Nov. 4. Call 231-263-5484.
Drama auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts auditions for the drama “Indecent” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Roles are available for three women and four men of various ages. Dress for movement and wear shoes for dancing. Call 231-947-2210.
Gratitude project
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center seeks art for its holiday fundraiser “Gratitude: 100 Expressions of Thanks.” The wall will feature 100, 6-by-6 inch works expressing gratitude. Canvases are $30 and due Nov. 5. The “Gratitude Wall” is unveiled Nov. 15 during the opening of the “Small Works” exhibition. In 2020, the Gratitude Wall travels to area businesses and other public places.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts crafting sessions for kids at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 5. Attendees can paint a rock and add a message of thanks.
Book club meeting
INTERLOCHEN — The Let’s Talk About It Evening Book Discussion Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Interlochen Public Library. This month’s book is “A Trail of Crumbs” by Susie Finkbeiner.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts Off the Wall Movie Night at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Helena Township Community Center. Bring a dish to share at 6 p.m. More details: 231-331-4318.
Call for artists
EMPIRE — Artists and craftspeople are invited to participate in the annual Empire Artisan Market on Nov. 30 at Empire Township Hall. Booth prices vary. Refreshments are served. Contact 231-326-2051 or llkcr@aol.com for an application.
