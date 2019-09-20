City Opera House adds shows
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House recently added a few shows to its 10th performing arts season, which begins Oct. 11. Barenaked Ladies founder and former lead singer Steven Page performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. American-indie duo The Bergamots present “A South Shore Christmas” on Dec. 19. Comedian Greg Hahn takes the stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 8. Ticket prices vary. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Ex-correspondent speaks
TRAVERSE CITY— Former Time Magazine foreign correspondent and East Jordan summer resident Charles Eisendrath talks about his new book “Downstream from Here” Oct. 11 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation. He also appears at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Horizon Books. Refreshments are served at both events.
Used Book Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts the annual “Friends and Fine Editions” Used Book Sale through Sept. 28 at 2893 Island View Road. Browse texts from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Reduced prices are available starting Sept. 25. Proceeds fund library programs and supplies.
Summer concert
FRANKFORT — Chamber music group Manitou Winds presents “A Celtic Summertide” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Garden Theater. Celebrate the end of summer with traditional and original music from Ireland, Scotland and the Shetland Islands. Soprano Emily Curtin Culler joins this performance. The program also includes readings of seasonal poetry and prose. A freewill offering is collected for Manitou Winds.
Barn raising events
ELMIRA — Winfield Farm hosts an old-fashioned barn raising at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at 9972 Alba Highway. People are invited to watch steel forging, browse the antique store, tour the event and ceremony barns and enjoy live music. Questions: 231-838-7317.
Musical auditions Sept. 23-24
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts auditions for its holiday show “Elf, the Musical” at 7 p.m. Sept. 23-24. Participants must prepare a 16-bar solo and bring the sheet music. Accompaniment is provided. Browse the script online or request one at office@oldtownplayhouse.com. Performances are scheduled from Nov. 15 through Dec. 14.
Artist-in-Residence Program
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore welcomes Detroit art professor and Detroit Institute of Arts Museum Community Arts Coordinator Ani Garabedian as the September Artist-in-Residence. Garabedian hosts park visitors from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Tweddle farmhouse, south of Empire. Everyone is welcome to observe, ask questions and learn about her drawings and paintings. Additionally, she is collecting stories of connections with the National Lakeshore and copies of family photographs to include in future work.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers crafting sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Preschool and elementary children can decorate clay leaf shapes.
Tuesday book club
TRAVERSE CITY — The Tuesdays @ Two Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Traverse Area District Library. Discuss “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Saxophonist Bill Sears, pianist Ellen Rowe and bassist Pail Keller perform a jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Kirkbride Hall. Tickets are $26 for adults and $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library’s Fall Bonus Book Sale is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Browse used fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, craft books, cookbooks as well as DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles. Proceeds support library programs.
Photography presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Photographer Maureen Janson Heintz discusses her works at noon Sept. 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. She created long-exposure images during her artist residency at the center.
Book sale Sept. 27-29
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Traverse Area District Library hosts the Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 29. A members’ presale goes from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. Books, CDs and DVDs are available for purchase.
Country Dance Sept. 27
KINGSLEY — The next Country Dance features The Straight Forward Band beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Summit City Grange. Questions: 231-263-4499.
Harvest Festival
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28. The day includes a race, music, kids’ bounce houses, arts and crafts market, pet parade and a beverage tent. Local businesses compete to win the “Best Scarecrow” award. This year’s theme is “Storybook.” Call 231-533-6023 for the complete schedule.
Annual street festival
NORTHPORT —The annual Leelanau UnCaged street festival opens with a water blessing at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 28 at the marina. Other activities include a parade, musical performances, exhibiting artists and food vendors. The kids’ tent is open from noon to 4 p.m. Contact: info@LeelanauUnCaged.com.
Pastel Workshop
BELLAIRE — The Pastel Workshop goes from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Grass River Natural Area. Adults and youth ages 12 and older may participate. Class size is limited. Cost is $8 and includes materials. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Veteran art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans Inspiring Veterans hosts its inaugural Veterans Inspirational Art Show from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 28. Thirty artists and veterans display their works. Admission is $100 and includes appetizers, beverages and entertainment. Park at First Congregational Church. More details: dstaubin2@aol.com; 810-422-7228.
