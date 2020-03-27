Author offers chats
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Heather Shumaker offers virtual chats called “Fiction Friday” for kids during school closures. Shumaker presents a mix of writing lessons, ideas behind writing “The Griffins of Castle Cary,” a few jokes and more. Visit her YouTube channel to view the first video, posted March 20.
Art class scrapped
ELK RAPIDS — Twisted Fish Gallery is no longer hosting the March 28 “Illustrating Michigan Butterflies” class. Questions: 231-264-0123.
Poetry reading cut
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library scrapped its annual Poets’ Night Out March 29 at City Opera House. All library branches are closed indefinitely, following state guidelines to limit social gatherings.
Essay contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Economic Club of Traverse City invites high school juniors and seniors in the five-county area to enter its annual essay contest. Students may offer two or three solutions to the affordable housing issue. Submissions are due to tceconessay@gmail.com by March 31. Winners are notified in mid-May.
New book available
MAPLE CITY — Wayne State University Press is set to publish northern Michigan author and illustrator Lois Bearsdlee’s fifth book “Words Like Thunder: New and Used Anishinaabe Prayers.” The text features Native American poetry and prose. Paperback and e-book versions should be available in April.
Call for artists, crafters
ELK RAPIDS — People may participate in the 2020 Elk Rapids Arts and Crafts Show, which takes place May 23, July 18 and Sept. 5. Register before April 1 for $95 per show. Call 231-264-8208 with questions. More details: info@elkrapidschamber.org.
Award finalist
TRAVERSE CITY — “Before the Snow Flies,” by Michigan author John Wemlinger, is a finalist in the annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. Foreword Magazine, Inc. selected the military novel out of more than 2,000 submissions in 55 genres. Wemlinger’s first book “Winter’s Bloom” was a regional bestseller and his “Operation Light Switch” was a 2018 Foreword INDIES finalist. Award winners are announced in June.
Scholarship contest open
TRAVERSE CITY — Duck Brand’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest opens April 1. College-bound teens are invited to create duct tape formal wear and prom accessories. Approximately $20,000 in cash scholarships is available to high school students across the nation. Submit a photo of duct tape clothing by June 8. Winners are announced in July. Contact: 800-321-0253.
Movie premieres offSUTTONS BAY — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Grand Traverse Region is no longer premiering “The Library That Dolly Built” April 2 at Bay Community Theatre and 1 p.m. April 5 at the State Theatre in Traverse City. The program supplies free books for kids in northern Michigan. More details: nancyagrote40@gmail.com.
Drama not staged
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Patrick’s Church is no longer performing its annual “The Living Last Supper” drama this spring.
