Challenge Island event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum invites kids to a Challenge Island Northwestern Michigan event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15. The program features hands-on science, technology, math and engineering activities. Contact: 231-633-4955.
Al-Saadi in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Ann Arbor-based blues and rock musician Laith Al-Saadi performs the “Cure for the Winter Blues” concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at City Opera House. Tickets start at $29.50. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Movie screening
FRANKFORT — Benzie County Republican Party screens the film “No Safe Spaces” at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Garden Theater. The free speech documentary is rated PG-13. Admission is free. Information: 231-352-6295.
Call for public art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks proposals from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau county artists. Winning artwork will be installed downtown. Applications are available until Feb. 18. Finalists present their ideas March 5 at Workshop Brewing Company. Contact: 231-922-2050; hello@tcpublicart.org.
Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Glue animals and trees to page protectors and paint with watercolors at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Feb. 18. Hear the story “The Pout Fish” and complete an interactive project at 11 a.m. Feb. 20. Toddlers and caregivers can play with sensory items like rice and beans from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 21.
Free classic films
FRANKFORT — View classic films for free Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the Fisher Classroom at Oliver Art Center. Attendees may bring popcorn. Donations are appreciated. Film schedule:
- Feb. 18 — “A Star is Born” (1937)
- March 17 — “Road to Bali” (1952)
- April 21 — “McLintock!” (1963)
Q Brothers show
INTERLOCHEN — The Q Brothers perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall at Interlochen Center for the Arts. The ensemble combines hip hop with repertory theater. Tickets are $28 for adults, $14 for students. Box office: 231-276-7800.
Adult coloring session
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults are invited to Coloring Between the Wines from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 19 at 123 Speakeasy. Tickets are $34 and include two glasses of wine, appetizers and art supplies. Contact: 231-753-8841.
Civil rights film, talk
TRAVERSE CITY — A screening of the film “Alice’s Ordinary People” begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn about Alice Tregay, who participated during the civil rights movement. Filmmaker Craig Dudnick discusses activism afterward.
‘The Gun Show’ play
ELK RAPIDS — Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence presents “The Gun Show” at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Historic Elk Rapids Township Hall. The one-actor play explores American gun culture in a non-partisan way. A $10 donation is appreciated. Event sponsor: American Nurses Association- Michigan.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Flutist Nancy Stagnitta performs jazz classics with Laurie Sears and the Jeff Haas Trio from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at West Bay Beach. Admission is free.
Students perform
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Arts Academy singer-songwriters perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at City Opera House. Tickets are $10 for students and start at $15 for others. Call 231-941-8082.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.