Postmodern Jukebox tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Postmodern Jukebox brings its Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour to City Opera House at 8 p.m. March 21. Tickets are available to the public starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 20. Seats range from $49.50-75. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Needle Arts Club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Needle Arts Club meets from 10:15 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at Traverse Area District Library, East Bay Branch. Bring something to knit, crochet or embroider. More details: 231-922-2085.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Heather Shumaker signs her books from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Horizon Books. “Saving Arcadia: A Story of Conservation and Community in the Great Lakes” is geared toward adults and “The Griffins of Castle Cary” is suitable for kids ages 8-12.
Winter Solstice Party
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery hosts the Winter Solstice Party from 4-10 p.m. Dec 21. Enjoy beer specials, ornament making, a Yule fire and tarot card readings.
Holiday service
MANCELONA — A reflection service called “Blue Christmas” starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the United Methodist Church. The event is geared toward grieving people. Refreshments are served. Questions: 231-587-8461.
Winter Solstice Concert
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center hosts its Winter Solstice Concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Old Art Building. Featured musicians include Mezraq Ramli on oboe, Dorothy Vogel on piano, Lynn Hansen on oboe and the Prevailing Winds Quartet. Wine and treats are provided by the Bluebird Restaurant. Proceeds support the Leland Musical Arts Celebration. Admission is $30. Contact: 231-256-2131.
STEM programs for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts several holiday STEM programs for preschool and elementary students. The hands-on “Long Winter’s Night” Science Lab is open from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 23. Take on the Grinch Lab Challenge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 26 and 27. Museum admission is $7 per person.
Ugly Sweater Party set for Dec. 23
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company hosts its annual Ugly Sweater Party from 5-11:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Enjoy live music, dancing and the ugly sweater contest.
Family film screening of ‘Aladdin’ on Dec. 27KINGSLEY — Families are invited to watch the 2019 film “Aladdin” at 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Enjoy free popcorn and water. More details: 231-263-5484.
Anime marathon
TRAVERSE CITY — Teens are invited to watch anime from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at Traverse Area District Library. Snacks are provided. Bring a pillow, if desired.
Silent film screenings slated for Dec. 28
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents Buster Keaton’s film “The General” at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28. Organist Dave Calendine accompanies the 1926 silent comedy. General admission is $16. Tickets are $14 for seniors and $5 for students. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.