Drawing session
TRAVERSE CITY — Richie Gunn leads a drawing session from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. First-graders through adults are invited to participate. Cost is $5. Register by Oct. 5. Contact: 231-941-9488.
Open houses setELK RAPIDS — Art Beat is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Twisted Fish Gallery, Blue Heron Gallery and Mullaly’s 128 Studio and Gallery. The day includes guest artists, demonstrations, refreshments and fine art to purchase.
Fiber art survey
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal facilitates a visual survey at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 as part of the exhibition “Fiber Without Borders.”
Learn about the history of fiber art.
Santa for all
TRAVERSE CITY — Patsy Stiles Burkhart will sign copies of her holiday story “Goodnight Santa Goodnight Me” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Horizon Books. The illustrations by Jim DeWildt depict holiday traditions without showing the face of the child or Santa to allow for more inclusion and imagination.
Fiddling event
KALKASKA — The Original Michigan Fiddlers Association Fiddlers Jamboree begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Senior Center. An open microphone session and dinner are available from 4-5:30 p.m. Round and square dancing follows. All non-electric instruments, callers and dancers are invited. Donations are accepted. Contact: 231-534-4377.
Encore Winds concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Encore Winds performs at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at First Congregational Church. The guest artist is Edward R. Bahr, professor emeritus of low brass at Delta State University. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Admission is free for kids younger than 12. Contact: Marlene@encorewinds.org.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Eric Wood signs his young adult novel “The Horsemen: The Fire and the Free City” from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Horizon Books. This post-apocalyptic text is the second in his “The Horsemen Chronicles.”
Fiber art survey
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal facilitates a visual survey at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 as part of the exhibition “Fiber Without Borders.” Learn about the history of fiber art.
Book discussion, signing
ALDEN — Local author Dick Ault discusses and signs his new novel “Dismissal: Business, Politics, The Seventies and Sex” at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Helena Township Community Center. Books are available for purchase. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Orchestra, choir perform
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra and Benzie Voices perform at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Benzie Central High School. The program features songs from “Indiana Jones,” “Harry Potter” and other films. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. This event is supported by Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs.
Museum fundraiser
WILLIAMSBURG — Music House Museum hosts the Fall Speakeasy Fundraiser from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The night includes appetizers and beverages along with a silent auction and musical entertainment. Tickets are $60 each or $110 for a couple. Purchase online or call 231-938-9300.
Author tells story
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents Aarti Shahani at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at City Opera House. The NPR correspondent discusses her memoir “Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares.” Admission is $15; reserved seating is $25. Students pay $5. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Fiddle and mandolin concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Fiddler Louise Bichan and mandolin player Ethan Setiawan perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Acoustic Tap Room. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana and Brilliant Books. Pay $25 at the door. More information: 231-275-2041.
Tuesday crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework session goes from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials to work on a project. Meetings occur on the second Tuesday of every month.
Basketry sessions
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry making from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Cost is $5 for materials. More information: 231-331-6583.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artists for the annual BIG GROUP/small works show. Artists may submit their entries until Oct. 10. The holiday sale and exhibition is set to run Nov. 6 through Jan. 1, 2020. Send images to higherartgallery@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.