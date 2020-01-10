Concert tickets set
TRAVERSE CITY — Judy Harrison and the ReBooted band host “Remembering Patsy Cline- A Benefit for City Opera House” at 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Prices start at $22; students pay $15. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Exhibition reception
FRANKFORT — The annual exhibition “Furniture, Fiber, Photography and Sculpture” opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Oliver Art Center. Additionally, Benzie Area Historical Society presents a multimedia pop-up show of related items from its collection. View displays through Feb. 7.
Kids music program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra hosts a program at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Traverse Area District Library. Kids ages 5 and younger can enjoy music, stories, crafts and movement with double bassist Gary Gatzke and violist Kim Teachout.
Winter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Ann Arbor songwriter Kitty Donohoe presents “Songs for a Winter’s Night” at 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sleder’s Family Tavern. Tickets are $20 at Oryana and Brilliant Books. Pay $25 at the door. More information: 231-941-8667 or 231-947-9213.
Music Together program startsTRAVERSE CITY — Christy Burich presents her Music Together program starting Jan. 13 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Movement and music sessions are for kids from birth through kindergarten. Registration: musictogethertc@gmail.com.
Improvisation basics
TRAVERSE CITY — Tilt Think Improv offers an introduction course at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and 27 and Feb. 3 and 10 at 4000 Eastern Sky Drive. The workshop costs $60. Questions: 231-620-4149; lisa@tiltthink.com.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can create a snowflake collage at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Admission is $7 each.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — Work on a wool crafting or needlework project from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Events occur on the second Tuesday of each month.
Creative writing class
TRAVERSE CITY — Middle school students are invited to take a creative writing class from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13 at NMC Osterlin Library. The instructor is published author Lawrence Earle Johnson. Cost is $199. Contact: nws.astanton@gmail.com. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Writing scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 National Writers Series scholarship competition is open from Jan. 15 through March 2. High school juniors and seniors in the five-country area are eligible to receive a $1,000 award. Submit nonfiction, fiction or poetry pieces through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation website. More details: 231-943-0153.
‘Indecent’ drama
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents the drama “Indecent” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, 23-25 and 30-31. The play contains adult language and situations. Prices are $28 for adults and $15 for youth under 18. Other shows: 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
Masquerade Ball
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Masquerade Ball goes from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 18 at 123 Speakeasy. Dance lessons begin at 5:30 p.m. The theme is “Black and Gold.” Enjoy food, an open bar, photo booth and door prizes. Tickets are $93. Reservations: 231-753-8841.
