Downtown Art Fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Art Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 along Cass Street. Browse jewelry, sculptures, paintings and other artworks.
Writing event
TRAVERSE CITY — Chopped, A Writer’s Block Event goes from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Traverse Area District Library. Join the local NaNoWriMo group for an afternoon of writing. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Bring pens or pencils.
Paint Grand Traverse event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Paint Grand Traverse Finale Celebration and Sale goes from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Enjoy a strolling dinner, wine, live music and shop more than 200 paintings. This event is for ages 21 and older. Contact: 231-941-9488.
Yarn creation session
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts a yarn bomb event from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 18. This is one of several maker days leading up to a fall art installation. People of all skill levels can create yarn in any form to place on a public object. Bring needles, craft yarn, old wool sweaters and scarves. This event is part of the upcoming exhibition “Fiber Without Borders.”
Symphony orchestra concert
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra performs with local music ensemble Song of the Lakes at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Benzie Central High School Auditorium. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. The event is supported by the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs. More information: 231-889-7182.
ARTirondack Chair Project returns
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce coordinates the second annual ARTirondack Chair Project this year. Local artists painted Adirondack chairs, which are on display in the Glen Arbor area. People can win a chair through the online auction. Bids are accepted Aug. 19-23 at https://www.32auctions.com/gachairs.
Chorus concert
BELLAIRE — Alden Men’s Club hosts the Cherry Capital Men’s Chorus at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Church in the Hills. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Tribute show Aug. 20
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Beatles vs. Elvis- A Musical Showdown” occurs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at City Opera House. The Abbey Road band and Scot Bruce each perform three sets. The show is suitable for all ages. Tickets start at $35. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Photo presentation
KINGSLEY — Chris Doyal presents photographs of Cuba at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Rock, 115 E. Blair St. A luncheon is served at noon. Cost is $3 for ages 60 and older and $5 for others. Registration: 231-922-2080.
Sign-making workshop
EASTPORT — A sign-making workshop goes from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Bird Gallery. Cost is $45. Call 231-599-2473 for reservations.
Dye workshop
BELLAIRE — The “ART: Natural Dye Workshop” goes from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at Grass River Natural Area. Adults are invited to learn about plant dye and natural dyes inspired by ancient and modern traditions. Cost is $15 per person. More details: 231-533-8314.
Comedy show
ELK RAPIDS — A comedy show features Jason Abbott at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Adults are invited for pizza, comedy and magic. Admission is free, but tickets must be obtained from the Elk Rapids District Library.
Poetry workshop for adults
INTERLOCHEN — The “Finding Beauty and Rhythm in Poetry” workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss Mary Oliver, Jim Harrison, Fleda Brown and other poets. This free event also occurs Sept. 5 and 12. Call 231-276-6767 or visit the library to sign up.
Nonfiction reading
NORTHPORT — Charles Eisendrath reads from his nonfiction book “Downstream from Here” at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Dog Ears Books. Books are available for purchase. This event is part of the 2019 Thursday Evening Author series.
Music festival weekend
EMPIRE —The LivelyLands Music Festival occurs Aug. 23-25. The Go Rounds, Seth Bernard and other musicians perform during this indoor and outdoor event. Weekend admission is $55 and includes brunch and a barbecue. More details: info@thelivelylands.com.
‘Poetic Abstraction’ events
ELK RAPIDS — Twisted Fish Gallery celebrates the opening of “Poetic Abstraction” at 6 p.m. Aug. 23. View the works of artists Rufus Snoddy and Pier Wright through Sept. 14. The pair shares their written art at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Wright reads poetry from his book “Up Black Mountain” and Snoddy offers prose from his collection of observations and musings. Both events are free to the public.
Annual theater show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Old Town Playhouse Young Company’s Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop presents its annual musical revue “Showstoppers” at 7 p.m. Aug. 23, 5 p.m. Aug. 24 and 2 p.m. Aug. 25. Prices are $15 for adults and $8 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Metal concert
Peshawbestown — Multi-platinum selling metal band Skid Row performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Leelanau Sands Casino Showroom. Tickets start at $35. Purchase at StarTickets.com, the casino players club or Turtle Creek Casino Gift Shop.
Country Dance
KINGSLEY — The next Country Dance starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Summit City Grange. The evening features music by the Straight Forward Band. Questions: 231-263-4499.
‘80s concert
Peshawbestown — A 1980s reunion party features pop group The Rubik’s Groove and rock band HairMania at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Leelanau Sands Casino Showroom. Open to ages 18 and older. General admission is $20 until Aug. 16 and $30 after. Purchase at StarTickets.com, Leelanau Sands Casino Players Club or Turtle Creek Casino Gift Shop.
Jazz concert
LELAND — The Harry Goldson Quintet performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Old Art Building. The jazz concert also features pianist Steve Sandner, bassist Elgin Vines, percussionist Will Harris and vibraphonist Jim Cooper. Tickets are $25 online or by calling 231-256-2131.
