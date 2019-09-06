‘The Outsiders’ auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company invites ages 9-18 to audition for “The Outsiders” from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9-10. The play is based on S.E. Hinton’s novel about teens in rival gangs. Rehearsals begin Sept. 16 and the show runs Nov. 1-3. More information: 231-947-2210.
Pop-up library
RAPID CITY — Kalkaska County Library hosts a pop-up library from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 and 25 at Rapid City Township Hall. This includes book delivery and pick up, reference services and technology help.
Artwork sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts “Art with Heart” Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Bring supplies for painting, drawing, jewelry making and other art projects.
Morning book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The “Let’s Talk About It!” morning group meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “Windigo Moon” by Robert Downes. Meetings occur on the second Thursday of every month.
Musicale opens concert season
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale hosts its first program of the season at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at First Congregational Church. The performer is Mike Sullivan, a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist. Donations are
‘Downton Abbey’ viewing
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre and Focus Features host a sneak peak of the “Downton Abbey” movie at 7 p.m. Sept. 12, a week before the movie opens in theaters nationwide. Fans of the television show can dress as their favorite character and receive a free tea and biscuit or popcorn. Tickets are $10. Purchase online or visit the theater. Box office: 231-271-3772.
Ragtime performance
BEULAH — The Concerts on the Hill series continues with ragtime artist Peter Bergin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Donations support Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and The Women’s Resource Center.
Playhouse celebrates 60 years
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse celebrates its 60th anniversary begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 13. The event includes food from Cracked Breakfast Truck, tea from Light of Day Organics, local art displays, door prizes and theater information. People can also get tickets for the season’s opening production “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Music discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Pennsylvania vocal arranger and composer Emily Bate discusses the music she made during her 2019 artist’s residency at noon Sept. 13 the Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Fiber exhibition opens
GLEN ARBOR — The juried exhibition “Fiber Without Borders” opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The artwork is on display through Nov. 7.
Broadway and Disney weekend
WILLIAMSBURG — Music House Museum hosts the Broadway and Disney weekend at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14. Red Wings organist Dave Calendine performs classic songs on the Wurlitzer theater organ. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Reservations: 231-938-9300.
Oscar Wilde play on stage
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents Oscar Wilde’s comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. The show continues at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 19-21 and 26-28. Matinees start at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and 22. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Downtown walking tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society offers Downtown Tours this fall. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Perry Hannah status on Sixth and Union streets. The 1.5-mile walking tour covers local history. Tour dates: Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 12 and 26. Donations are appreciated. Contact: 231-995-0313.
Ice cream social
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library East Bay Branch hosts its annual ice cream social from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14. Enjoy sundaes, root beer floats, live music by A Brighter Bloom, balloon creations, face painting and a used book sale.
Game Day Sept. 14
INTERLOCHEN — The monthly Game Day session goes from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Families and their kids are invited to play board games. Toys are available for younger children.
Group seeks stories
MANISTEE — Manistee Civic Players seek stories and photos for the 80th anniversary gala on Sept. 14. They are looking for people who participated in an MCP production or know someone who was involved as director, actor, set builder or backstage worker. Send information to theatre@manisteecivicplayers.org or P.O. Box 832 in Manistee, MI 49660. Contact: 231-723-7188.
Opera event
TRAVERSE CITY — The seventh annual live, operatic event “Da Vinci 500th” starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at City Opera House. Performers include pianist Martin Mandelbaum, baritone Maestro Dino Valle, soprano Eva Evola, mezzo soprano Lisa Agazzi, tenor Jesús Hernandez and other guests. Admission varies. Students pay $15. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Chorus performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Men’s Chorus hosts its annual June Night of Harmony at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Central High School. Other performers include Grand Traverse Show Chorus and the barbershop quartet Frontier. This year’s theme is “A Harvest of Harmony.” Purchase tickets online, at the Captain’s Quarters or Red Spire Brunch House. Cost is $15.
Music celebration
LELAND — The second annual Leland Musical Arts Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Old Art Building. Musicians perform works from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and others. The evening also features artwork by late artist Fred Petoskey. Tickets are $20 online or by calling 231-256-2131.
Comedy group marks 10th year
TRAVERSE CITY — Professional comedy group Good on Paper Improv premieres its 10th season at 8 p.m. Sept.14 at West Bay Beach. Every scene starts with an on-the-spot suggestion and incorporates sentences written by the audience. The six-person cast performs a 90-minute show on the second Saturday of every month. Tickets are $10 at the door. More information: 231-499-5234.
