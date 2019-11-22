Film viewing

BELLAIRE — Bellaire Area Historical Society hosts a viewing of “The Stone Circle” at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Bellaire Cinema. Local poet Terry Wooten plans to attend. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Concert fundraiser

EMPIRE — Folk group Freya performs from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Friendly Tavern. Enjoy piano, flutes, accordion, mandolin, guitar and other tunes. Donations go to the Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.

Crafting session

KINGSLEY — A crafting session goes from 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Bring a project to work on. Refreshments provided. More information: 231-263-5484.

Teen escape room

TRAVERSE CITY — A 1980s-themed escape room is open for teens from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Traverse Area District Library. Contact: 231-932-8500.

Hockey movie showing

BELLAIRE — View “The Russian Five” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Bellaire Public Library. The film was featured during the 2018 Traverse City Film Festival. Popcorn is available.

Book club meeting

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area District Library Books & Brewskis club meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Filling Station. Discuss “Boy, Snow, Bird: A Novel” by Helen Oyeyemi.

Time Out concert

TRAVERSE CITY — The Accidentals present their Time Out concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. The evening also features Stephie James and Megan Slankard. General admission is $25. Tickets: 800-836-0717.

Family movie time

KINGSLEY — Families are invited to watch “Toy Story 4” at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Popcorn and water are provided.

Book signing

TRAVERSE CITY — Kathleen Firestone signs her recently published book “Meet Me at the Dock” from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Horizon Books. She writes about the history of early settlers, docks and vessels carrying coal and petroleum in Greilickville in Leelanau County.

Holiday Marketplace

GLEN ARBOR — More than 30 artisans offer their handcrafted, local items during the Holiday Marketplace from 6:15-8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Glen Arbor Town Hall. Friday also features the tree lighting and caroling led by Glen Lake Church. Saturday includes photo opportunities with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Holiday singing

WILLIAMSBURG — A holiday sing-along starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 at the Music House Museum. Organist Dave Calendine accompanies. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for others. Box office: 231-938-9300.

Call for high school students

TRAVERSE CITY — High school students in the five-county area may register for the annual Academic WorldQuest competition. Teams of four participate in the Feb. 6 event. Email juliedoyal@yahoo.com by Nov. 29 to sign up.

Pop-up show, sale

LELAND — Christmas at the Museum: Pop Up Exhibits and Gift Shop Sale go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at Leelanau Historical Society Museum. Admission is free.

Challenge Island event

TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island: Kids’ Night Out goes from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Redesign a chute to transport packages, play maze games and make icy treats. Cost is $25 per child until Dec. 1. Registration: rallen@challenge-island.com.

Call for playwrights

TRAVERSE CITY — High school students can submit one-act plays for the annual Young Playwrights Festival at City Opera House. Each script should be nine to 12 pages and feature four characters or fewer.

Submissions are due Dec. 13 and semi-finalists are announced in February. The six finalists work with theater mentors, win $100 and see their play performed in April. Questions: 231-941-8082; ypf@cityoperahouse.org.

Tags

Recommended for you