Film viewing
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Area Historical Society hosts a viewing of “The Stone Circle” at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Bellaire Cinema. Local poet Terry Wooten plans to attend. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
Concert fundraiser
EMPIRE — Folk group Freya performs from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Friendly Tavern. Enjoy piano, flutes, accordion, mandolin, guitar and other tunes. Donations go to the Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Crafting session
KINGSLEY — A crafting session goes from 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Bring a project to work on. Refreshments provided. More information: 231-263-5484.
Teen escape room
TRAVERSE CITY — A 1980s-themed escape room is open for teens from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Traverse Area District Library. Contact: 231-932-8500.
Hockey movie showing
BELLAIRE — View “The Russian Five” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Bellaire Public Library. The film was featured during the 2018 Traverse City Film Festival. Popcorn is available.
Book club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area District Library Books & Brewskis club meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Filling Station. Discuss “Boy, Snow, Bird: A Novel” by Helen Oyeyemi.
Time Out concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Accidentals present their Time Out concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. The evening also features Stephie James and Megan Slankard. General admission is $25. Tickets: 800-836-0717.
Family movie time
KINGSLEY — Families are invited to watch “Toy Story 4” at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Popcorn and water are provided.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Kathleen Firestone signs her recently published book “Meet Me at the Dock” from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Horizon Books. She writes about the history of early settlers, docks and vessels carrying coal and petroleum in Greilickville in Leelanau County.
Holiday Marketplace
GLEN ARBOR — More than 30 artisans offer their handcrafted, local items during the Holiday Marketplace from 6:15-8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Glen Arbor Town Hall. Friday also features the tree lighting and caroling led by Glen Lake Church. Saturday includes photo opportunities with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Holiday singing
WILLIAMSBURG — A holiday sing-along starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 at the Music House Museum. Organist Dave Calendine accompanies. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for others. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Call for high school students
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students in the five-county area may register for the annual Academic WorldQuest competition. Teams of four participate in the Feb. 6 event. Email juliedoyal@yahoo.com by Nov. 29 to sign up.
Pop-up show, sale
LELAND — Christmas at the Museum: Pop Up Exhibits and Gift Shop Sale go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at Leelanau Historical Society Museum. Admission is free.
Challenge Island event
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island: Kids’ Night Out goes from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Redesign a chute to transport packages, play maze games and make icy treats. Cost is $25 per child until Dec. 1. Registration: rallen@challenge-island.com.
Call for playwrights
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students can submit one-act plays for the annual Young Playwrights Festival at City Opera House. Each script should be nine to 12 pages and feature four characters or fewer.
Submissions are due Dec. 13 and semi-finalists are announced in February. The six finalists work with theater mentors, win $100 and see their play performed in April. Questions: 231-941-8082; ypf@cityoperahouse.org.
