Craft show Oct. 12
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Post 2780 hosts a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3400 Veterans Drive. More than 20 vendors sell their wares. Lunch is also available. Proceeds support the Auxiliary Relief Fund.
Flower art class
INTERLOCHEN — The Make a Gift Series continues with the “Hammered Flower Art” class from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Adults are invited to this free event. Materials provided. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Printing event
TRAVERSE CITY — Crooked Tree Arts Center offers the free Community Printmaking Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12. Create fish, screen and Styrofoam prints, and tour the galleries.
Arts days
TRAVERSE CITY — The Linda O’Meara Days of the Arts are from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Dennos Museum Center. Draw, print, dance and play through the galleries. This event kicks off the annual DRAW NoMI programs. Admission is free for all.
Author signs book
KALKASKA — Local author Randy Magley reads from and signs his novel “Curio” at noon Oct. 12 at Kalkaska County Library. The recently-released, action-adventure book follows archaeologists and ancient relics.
Doodle Day
ELK RAPIDS — Doodle Day goes from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Twisted Fish Gallery. All ages can create artwork. Bring materials or borrow some. This free event occurs on the second Saturday of each month.
Contra Dance
EMPIRE — Bayside Travellers Traditional Dance Society presents its Contra Dance from 7-10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Empire Town Hall. Admission is $11 for adults and $7 for students ages 13 and older. Younger kids are free with an adult.
Fall dance
MAPLE CITY — A fall dance goes from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Rita/ St. Joseph Hall. The evening features music by Polka Riot, of Saginaw. Cost is $15 per person. Ages 16 and younger are free with a parent. Contact: 231-228-6641.
One-man play
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a one-man play at 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Michigan author Raymond Goodwin performs his “Tree on the Moon.” An encore presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
Female authors speak
NORTHPORT — Willowbrook Mill hosts a cocktail reception from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 13. Discuss books with authors Barbara Stark Nemon, Dana Fredsti, Meika Usher, Alyssa Alexander and Lyssa Kay Adams. Signed books are available. Tickets are $15 and include one drink. Contact: 231-534-2142.
Afternoon dancing
FRANKFORT — Everyone is invited to an afternoon of dance from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts. Traverse City Tango Club leads an introduction. More details: lee.elston4@gmail.com.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to create candy corn collages at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Admission is $7 per person.
Podcast preview
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Bookmarks” podcast preview is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Radio show host Anne Strainchamps shares short stories of books that impact writers and thinkers. This event is hosted by National Writers Series and Interlochen Public Radio.
Author presents novel
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan author Monica Duncan launches her newest novel “Twine” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Horizon Books. The story is about a young woman in a small town who becomes a mother.
Film festival
FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater screens 16 movies during the Frankfort Film Festival from Oct. 17-20. Attendees may also view short films by Interlochen Arts Academy Motion Picture Arts students and the winners from the Frankfort48 Film Festival. Questions: 231-352-7561.
Brass concert
INTERLOCHEN — Seraph Brass performs with Interlochen Arts Academy Brass Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Corson Auditorium. Tickets are $14 for students and $28 for adults. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Playhouse seeks art
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse seeks art depicting winter or holiday scenes for a mini-art exhibition. The show is set to run Nov. 15 through Dec. 14 during performances of “Elf the Musical.” Drop off artwork by Nov. 4. Call 231-947-2210 to get involved.
