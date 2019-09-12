Craft show vendors needed
LAKE ANN — Vendor registration is open for the annual Lake Ann United Methodist Church Arts and Crafts Show, scheduled for Oct. 26. Cost is $35 for a 10-by-10-foot booth or $17.50 for a 5-by-10-foot booth. Call 231-640-0172 or 231-946-2568 for an application. The deadline is Sept. 25.
Yarn art installation day
GLEN ARBOR — Yarn artwork is set to go up at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Volunteers are needed to install hand-knit pieces on trees as part of the exhibition “Fiber Without Borders.” All ages can call 231-334-6112 to get involved.
Author reading
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts author Kathleen Stocking at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at Empire Township Hall. Stocking reads from her newest book “From the Place of the Gathering Light.” The program also features folk music by local musicians Sandy Dhuyvetter and George Powell.
Celtic-American concert
TRAVERSE CITY — One of the Foxes performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sleder’s Family Tavern. Dave Curley, Tadhg Ó Meachair and Joanna Hyde present Celtic and American folk music. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana and Brilliant Books. Admission is $25 at the door. Reservations: 231-947-9213.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers the “Get Crafty” sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Preschool and elementary students are invited to create a noisemaker Sept. 17.
Preschool Story Hour returns
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers Preschool Story Hour at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25. Enjoy stories, songs and a craft at this weekly event.
Lego session
KALKASKA — “LEGO-rama” starts at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Kalkaska County Library. Ages 5 and older are invited to play with Lego robotics, engineering and architecture sets.
Artist reception
TRAVERSE CITY — A reception goes from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18 at City Opera House. Meet the artists and view the exhibition “Chasing Color — Catching Light.” Questions: 231-941-8082.
Story and craft
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to InterActive Storytime at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. This week’s story is “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” by Mo Willems. A craft or other activity is included.
Adult Book Club
KALKASKA — The Adult Book Club gathers at noon Sept. 19 at Kalkaska County Library. Discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. Newcomers welcome.
Storytelling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Here:Say hosts an event at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Higher Art Gallery. This storytelling event emphasizes female archetypes.
Documentary, discussion
EMPIRE — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts a screening and discussion of the 2016 documentary “Yarn” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Empire Township Hall. Learn about how the traditional crafts of knitting and crocheting are used in modern fiber arts. This event is presented in collaboration with Glen Lake Community Library.
Festival celebrates author
PETOSKEY — The 2019 C.S. Lewis Festival explores the 20th-century author’s relationship with cinema from Sept. 19-21. The festival kicks off with a book discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bay View Library. A luncheon with authors Crystal and David Downing begins at noon Friday at Stafford’s Perry Hotel. Next, the authors sign books from 2-4 p.m. at McLean and Eakin Booksellers and present the public address “C.S. Lewis and D.L. Sayers: A Feisty Friendship” at 7:30 p.m. at Crooked Tree Arts Center. The festival concludes with a seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Evelyn Hall in Bay View. Registration: director@cslewisfestival.org.
New ballet courses
TRAVERSE CITY — Ballet Etc. offers several new courses this fall. Intermediate and advanced students can take Basic Flamenco Technique or Flamenco Fusion. Kids ages 4-7 are invited to the Spanish Acquisition/Immersion through Movement class. More details: 231-929-2787 or info@ballet-etc.com.
‘Meander’ exhibition
ELK RAPIDS — The art exhibition “Meander” opens at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Twisted Fish Gallery. It features local artists Lindy Bishop, of Traverse City, and Mark Mehaffey and Lynn Uhlmann, of Empire. View their paintings until Oct. 12.
Pianist in concert
ELK RAPIDS — Northern Michigan jazz pianist David Chown is in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at First Presbyterian Church. Call 231-392-1862 to learn more.
Dance contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual SwingShift and the Stars dance competition kicks off at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at City Opera House. This month’s charities: Bethany Christian Services, Upbound at Work, Single MOMM and Spark in the Dark. Balcony seats are $30; general admission is $25. Box office: 231-941-8082.
